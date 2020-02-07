IPOs

US IPO Weekly Recap: Schrödinger shines while the market sleeps on Casper in 7-IPO week

Seven IPOs and one SPAC entered public market this past week. Life sciences software maker Schr&ouml;dinger (SDGR) rocketed in its debut and contract researcher PPD (PPD) completed 2020&rsquo;s second billion-dollar deal, while mattress unicorn Casper (CSPR) disappointed. Record label giant Warner Music (WMGC.RC), a building products maker, and a biotech submitted initial filings.

Schr&ouml;dinger (SDGR) priced above the range to raise $202 million at a $1.1 billion market cap and popped 68% on its first day. The company is unprofitable, but it has large and sticky customers and a broad drug pipeline with a mix of internal programs and collaborations. Schr&ouml;dinger finished up 88%.

In the year&rsquo;s biggest deal yet, PPD (PPD) joined the Billion-Dollar IPO Club by pricing at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $9.4 billion market cap. The company operates in a crowded space with large competitors, but has established itself as a global CRO of choice with clients including the top 50 biopharmas worldwide. PPD finished up 15%.

After slashing its valuation by 34%, Casper Sleep (CSPR) priced at the low end to raise $100 million at a $487 million market cap, less than half of its last private valuation. Despite leading the highly competitive DTC mattress market, investor taste has continued to shift away from money-losing unicorns. It opened 21% above its IPO price, but finished the week down 8%.

Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) upsized its offering by 69% and priced at the high end to raise $180 million at a $906 million market cap, making it one of the largest preclinical biotech IPOs ever. Despite its early stage and unproven approach, Beam finished up 21%, continuing a hot streak for biotechs.

Recreational boat roll-up OneWater Marine (ONEW) priced at the bottom of the lowered range to raise $55 million at a $166 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Bolstered by strong performances from its peers, OneWater finished up 26%.

Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) priced at the low end to raise $95 million at a $335 million market cap, and finished down 1%. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) priced slightly below the range to raise $57 million at a $232 million market cap, and finished up 6%.

8 IPOs During the Week of February 3rd, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 02/07
Schr&ouml;dinger (SDGR) $202M $1,111M 13% +68% +88%
Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
OneWater Marine (ONEW) $55M $166M -37% +26% +26%
Recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US.
Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) $180M $906M 6% +10% +21%
Preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing.
PPD (PPD) $1,620M $9,423M 6% +11% +15%
LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) $57M $232M -8% +6% +6%
Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.
InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U) $210M $261M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by its founder Ahmed Fattouh.
NexPoint R.E. Finance (NREF) $95M $335M -5% -1% -1%
Newly formed mortgage REIT focused on single-family rental and multifamily loans.
Casper (CSPR) $100M $487M -33% +13% -8%
Direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand.

Warner Music Group The AZEK Company Passage Bio

3 Filings During the Week of February 3rd, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
AZEK (AZEK) $500M Industrials Barclays
Manufactures composite residential and commercial building products.
Warner Music (WMGC.RC) $750M Communication Services Morgan Stanley
Leading music publisher and record label.
Passage Bio (PASG) $125M Health Care JP Morgan
Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.

