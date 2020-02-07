US IPO Weekly Recap: Schrödinger shines while the market sleeps on Casper in 7-IPO week
Seven IPOs and one SPAC entered public market this past week. Life sciences software maker Schrödinger (SDGR) rocketed in its debut and contract researcher PPD (PPD) completed 2020’s second billion-dollar deal, while mattress unicorn Casper (CSPR) disappointed. Record label giant Warner Music (WMGC.RC), a building products maker, and a biotech submitted initial filings.
Schrödinger (SDGR) priced above the range to raise $202 million at a $1.1 billion market cap and popped 68% on its first day. The company is unprofitable, but it has large and sticky customers and a broad drug pipeline with a mix of internal programs and collaborations. Schrödinger finished up 88%.
In the year’s biggest deal yet, PPD (PPD) joined the Billion-Dollar IPO Club by pricing at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $9.4 billion market cap. The company operates in a crowded space with large competitors, but has established itself as a global CRO of choice with clients including the top 50 biopharmas worldwide. PPD finished up 15%.
After slashing its valuation by 34%, Casper Sleep (CSPR) priced at the low end to raise $100 million at a $487 million market cap, less than half of its last private valuation. Despite leading the highly competitive DTC mattress market, investor taste has continued to shift away from money-losing unicorns. It opened 21% above its IPO price, but finished the week down 8%.
Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) upsized its offering by 69% and priced at the high end to raise $180 million at a $906 million market cap, making it one of the largest preclinical biotech IPOs ever. Despite its early stage and unproven approach, Beam finished up 21%, continuing a hot streak for biotechs.
Recreational boat roll-up OneWater Marine (ONEW) priced at the bottom of the lowered range to raise $55 million at a $166 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Bolstered by strong performances from its peers, OneWater finished up 26%.
Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) priced at the low end to raise $95 million at a $335 million market cap, and finished down 1%. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) priced slightly below the range to raise $57 million at a $232 million market cap, and finished up 6%.
|8 IPOs During the Week of February 3rd, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 02/07
|Schrödinger (SDGR)
|$202M
|$1,111M
|13%
|+68%
|+88%
|Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
|OneWater Marine (ONEW)
|$55M
|$166M
|-37%
|+26%
|+26%
|Recreational boat dealership that owns and operates 63 stores in the US.
|Beam Therapeutics (BEAM)
|$180M
|$906M
|6%
|+10%
|+21%
|Preclinical biotech developing therapies based on single-base gene editing.
|PPD (PPD)
|$1,620M
|$9,423M
|6%
|+11%
|+15%
|LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
|Professional Holding Corp (PFHD)
|$57M
|$232M
|-8%
|+6%
|+6%
|Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.
|InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U)
|$210M
|$261M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Blank check company backed by merchant bank InterPrivate and led by its founder Ahmed Fattouh.
|NexPoint R.E. Finance (NREF)
|$95M
|$335M
|-5%
|-1%
|-1%
|Newly formed mortgage REIT focused on single-family rental and multifamily loans.
|Casper (CSPR)
|$100M
|$487M
|-33%
|+13%
|-8%
|Direct-to-consumer mattress and bedding brand.
Warner Music Group The AZEK Company Passage Bio
|3 Filings During the Week of February 3rd, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|AZEK (AZEK)
|$500M
|Industrials
|Barclays
|Manufactures composite residential and commercial building products.
|Warner Music (WMGC.RC)
|$750M
|Communication Services
|Morgan Stanley
|Leading music publisher and record label.
|Passage Bio (PASG)
|$125M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.
IPO Market Snapshot
