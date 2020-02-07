US IPO Weekly Recap: Schrödinger shines while the market sleeps on Casper in 7-IPO week

Seven IPOs and one SPAC entered public market this past week. Life sciences software maker Schrödinger (SDGR) rocketed in its debut and contract researcher PPD (PPD) completed 2020’s second billion-dollar deal, while mattress unicorn Casper (CSPR) disappointed. Record label giant Warner Music (WMGC.RC), a building products maker, and a biotech submitted initial filings.



Schrödinger (SDGR) priced above the range to raise $202 million at a $1.1 billion market cap and popped 68% on its first day. The company is unprofitable, but it has large and sticky customers and a broad drug pipeline with a mix of internal programs and collaborations. Schrödinger finished up 88%.



In the year’s biggest deal yet, PPD (PPD) joined the Billion-Dollar IPO Club by pricing at the high end to raise $1.6 billion at a $9.4 billion market cap. The company operates in a crowded space with large competitors, but has established itself as a global CRO of choice with clients including the top 50 biopharmas worldwide. PPD finished up 15%.



After slashing its valuation by 34%, Casper Sleep (CSPR) priced at the low end to raise $100 million at a $487 million market cap, less than half of its last private valuation. Despite leading the highly competitive DTC mattress market, investor taste has continued to shift away from money-losing unicorns. It opened 21% above its IPO price, but finished the week down 8%.



Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) upsized its offering by 69% and priced at the high end to raise $180 million at a $906 million market cap, making it one of the largest preclinical biotech IPOs ever. Despite its early stage and unproven approach, Beam finished up 21%, continuing a hot streak for biotechs.



Recreational boat roll-up OneWater Marine (ONEW) priced at the bottom of the lowered range to raise $55 million at a $166 million market cap. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Bolstered by strong performances from its peers, OneWater finished up 26%.



Mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) priced at the low end to raise $95 million at a $335 million market cap, and finished down 1%. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) priced slightly below the range to raise $57 million at a $232 million market cap, and finished up 6%.





