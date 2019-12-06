IPOs
LMPX

US IPO Weekly Recap: Saudi Aramco completes record-breaking Tadawul IPO

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Saudi Aramco&rsquo;s IPO is officially the world&rsquo;s largest IPO ever. The company priced its nearly $26 billion deal at the high end, surpassing Alibaba&rsquo;s (BABA) 2014 US IPO. It will also surpass Apple as the world&rsquo;s largest public company when it begins trading next week, with an IPO market cap of $1.7 trillion.

In the US markets, a nano-cap auto e-tailer was the only company to go public. A Chinese issuer and a SPAC submitted initial filings.

Pricing at the low end, LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) raised $12 million at a $42 million market cap. A small operation with high growth and large losses, the company finished up 15%.

1 IPO During the Week of December 2nd, 2019
IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 12/06
LMP Automotive (LMPX) $12M $42M -9% +7% +15%
Operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell, and rent cars.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



Molecular Data Gores Holdings IV

1 IPO During the Week of December 2nd, 2019 2 Filings During the Week of December 2nd, 2019
IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 12/06 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter
LMP Automotive (LMPX) $12M $42M -9% +7% +15% Molecular Data (MKD) $70M Materials AMTD Global
Operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell, and rent cars. Offers e-commerce and software solutions to the Chinese chemicals industry.
Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU) $400M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.


Hijacking the IPO Market

IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: Saudi Aramco completes record-breaking Tadawul IPO

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LMPX

Latest IPOs Videos

#TradeTalks: What it’s Like to List on the Nasdaq Stock Market

Jill Malandrino is joined by Jay Heller, VP of the Head of Capital Markets at Nasdaq. Jay gives you an inside look at what it's like to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market!

5 hours ago
See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular