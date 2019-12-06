US IPO Weekly Recap: Saudi Aramco completes record-breaking Tadawul IPO

Saudi Aramco’s IPO is officially the world’s largest IPO ever. The company priced its nearly $26 billion deal at the high end, surpassing Alibaba’s (BABA) 2014 US IPO. It will also surpass Apple as the world’s largest public company when it begins trading next week, with an IPO market cap of $1.7 trillion.



In the US markets, a nano-cap auto e-tailer was the only company to go public. A Chinese issuer and a SPAC submitted initial filings.



Pricing at the low end, LMP Automotive Holdings (LMPX) raised $12 million at a $42 million market cap. A small operation with high growth and large losses, the company finished up 15%.





1 IPO During the Week of December 2nd, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 12/06 LMP Automotive (LMPX) $12M $42M -9% +7% +15% Operates an e-commerce site where users can buy, sell, and rent cars.

