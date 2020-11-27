US IPO Weekly Recap: Russian e-commerce takes the gravy in a 3 IPO week

The IPO market remained active during the shortened holiday week, with three IPOs and seven SPACs raising total proceeds of $2.5 billion.



The week was led by Russian e-commerce platform Ozon Holdings (OZON), which upsized and priced above range to raise $990 million at a $5.4 billion market cap. Backed by private equity firm Baring Vostok and Russian conglomerate Sistema, Ozon maintains a growing share of the underpenetrated Russian e-commerce market. While unprofitable, the company boasts positive contribution margins and strong GMV growth. Ozon finished up 30%.



Canadian powerboat manufacturer Vision Marine Technologies (VMAR) upsized and priced at the high end to raise $24 million at a $79 million market cap. The company currently offers four models of electric powerboats, producing 46 in the last fiscal year. It is has yet to commercialize its electric powertrains, though it has letters of intent for 186 units. Vision Marine finished up 42%.



HF Enterprises (HFEN), a holding company with investments in real estate, tech, and healthcare, downsized and priced at the high end to raise $15 million at a $60 million market cap. The company is unprofitable and saw revenue plummet 71% in the 1H20. HF Enterprises finished down 13%.



Seven SPACS raised $1.4 billion this past week led by Apollo Global Management’s Spartan Acquisition II (SPRQU), which raised $300 million to target the energy industry in North America.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.





Two IPOs and six SPACs submitted initial filings this past week. Scientific research device provider 908 Devices (MASS) filed to raise $75 million and Chinese e-commerce platform Jowell Global (JWEL) filed to raise $26 million.



TMT SPAC Marquee Raine Acquisition (MRACU) filed to raise $325 million. Motive Partners’ fintech-focused Motive Capital (MOTV.U), Marlin Equity Partners’ tech-focused Marlin Technology Corp. (FINU), and Senior Connect Acquisition I (SNRHU), led by the founder of UnitedHealth, all filed to raise $300 million. Globis Capital Advisors’ economic globalization SPAC Globis Acquisition (GLAQU) and Roth Capital’s Roth CH Acquisition II (ROCCU) both filed to raise $100 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/25/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 96.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 12.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.0%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



