US IPO Weekly Recap: PPD and 5 others join the IPO pipeline

While there were no pricings this past week, six companies joined the IPO pipeline.



LBO’d contract research organization PPD (PPD) filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. Phase 3 dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), mattress retail unicorn Casper (CSPR), and life sciences software maker Schrödinger (SDGR) all filed to raise $100 million. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) filed to raise $75 million. InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U), a blank check company formed by private equity firm InterPrivate, filed to raise $175 million.





