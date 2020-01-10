US IPO Weekly Recap: PPD and 5 others join the IPO pipeline
While there were no pricings this past week, six companies joined the IPO pipeline.
LBO’d contract research organization PPD (PPD) filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. Phase 3 dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), mattress retail unicorn Casper (CSPR), and life sciences software maker Schrödinger (SDGR) all filed to raise $100 million. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) filed to raise $75 million. InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U), a blank check company formed by private equity firm InterPrivate, filed to raise $175 million.
|6 Filings During the Week of January 6th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Casper (CSPR)
|$100M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Morgan Stanley
|Mattress and sleep-related goods retailer.
|Schrödinger (SDGR)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
|PPD (PPD)
|$1,000M
|Health Care
|Barclays
|LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
|InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U)
|$175M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate.
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Goldman
|Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.
|Professional Holding Corp (PFHD)
|$75M
|Financials
|Stephens
|Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: PPD and 5 others join the IPO pipeline
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Cancer biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: The US IPO pipeline is ready to burst entering the New Year
- Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma sets terms for $100 million US IPO
- Waste management firm GFL Environmental revives US IPO plans with updated financial results