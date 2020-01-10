IPOs

US IPO Weekly Recap: PPD and 5 others join the IPO pipeline

While there were no pricings this past week, six companies joined the IPO pipeline.

LBO&rsquo;d contract research organization PPD (PPD) filed for an IPO that we estimate could raise $1 billion. Phase 3 dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), mattress retail unicorn Casper (CSPR), and life sciences software maker Schr&ouml;dinger (SDGR) all filed to raise $100 million. Florida bank Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) filed to raise $75 million. InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U), a blank check company formed by private equity firm InterPrivate, filed to raise $175 million.

6 Filings During the Week of January 6th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Casper (CSPR) $100M Consumer Discretionary Morgan Stanley
Mattress and sleep-related goods retailer.
Schr&ouml;dinger (SDGR) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley
Provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research.
PPD (PPD) $1,000M Health Care Barclays
LBO'd contract research organization that provides drug development services.
InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U) $175M SPAC EarlyBird
Blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) $100M Health Care Goldman
Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.
Professional Holding Corp (PFHD) $75M Financials Stephens
Florida bank with nine locations across the Miami-Dade MSA.

IPO Market Snapshot
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

