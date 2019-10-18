US IPO Weekly Recap: Post’s BellRing Brands pops 17% in a 4-IPO week

Two companies and two SPACs entered the public market this week, while Karat Packaging (KRAT) postponed and withdrew its $40 million IPO. Two companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.



Post spin-off BellRing Brands (BRBR) priced its $480 million IPO well below the range to command a $1.8 billion market cap (-17% v. original midpoint). BellRing came to market at a discount to its peers, but with strong growth (16% y/y) and solid margins (36% LTM gross, 23% LTM EBITDA), it gave investors a break from the high-growth large-loss tech deals that have underperformed. It finished the week up 17%.



French cancer biotech Innate Pharma (IPHA) priced its US IPO at a discount to its last close on the Euronext Paris (IPH), raising $69 million at a $438 million market cap (-22% v. original reference price). The company has a commercial candidate, a third line therapy for a rare indication, and is collaborating with AstraZeneca on its lead clinical candidate. Despite the current challenging environment for biotechs, Innate Pharma finished the week up 12%.



Italy-focused SPAC Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) raised $120 million, and Union Acquisition II (LATNU), which is targeting businesses in Latin America, raised $175 million.



In other IPO news, Endeavor Group Holdings (EDR) officially withdrew its IPO. The company cited market conditions when it postponed its plans to go public last month. Additionally, April IPOs Pinterest’s (PINS) and Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) lock-up periods expired this past week; both deals traded down.





4 IPOs During the Week of October 14th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/18 BellRing Brands (BRBR) $480M $1,845M -20% +18% +17% Spin-off of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars, and powders. Innate Pharma (IPHA) $69M $438M -27% +10% +12% Commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer. Union Acquisition II (LATNU) $175M $219M 0% +1% +1% Blank check company targeting businesses in Latin America Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) $120M $146M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company targeting Italian businesses with North American growth strategies.

4 IPOs During the Week of October 14th, 2019 3 Filings During the Week of October 14th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/18 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter BellRing Brands (BRBR) $480M $1,845M -20% +18% +17% Juniper International (JIH.U) $300M SPAC UBS Spin-off of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars, and powders. Blank check company targeting a North American industrial company. Innate Pharma (IPHA) $69M $438M -27% +10% +12% Velocity Financial (VEL) $100M Financials Wells Fargo Commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer. Mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties. Union Acquisition II (LATNU) $175M $219M 0% +1% +1% TELA Bio (TELA) $69M Health Care Jefferies Blank check company targeting businesses in Latin America Medical device company focused on soft tissue reinforcement materials. Galileo Acquisition (GLEO.U) $120M $146M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company targeting Italian businesses with North American growth strategies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.