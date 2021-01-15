US IPO Weekly Recap: Playtika and Affirm’s billion-dollar deals headline an 8 IPO week

In another busy week for the IPO market, eight IPOs and 24 SPACs went public, headlined by two billion-dollar deals. Activity shows no sign of letting up as 18 IPOs and 23 SPACs submitted initial filings.
Casino game developer Playtika Holding (PLTK) priced above the range to raise $1.9 billion at an $11.4 billion market cap. The company is a leading developer of social casino and other casual mobile games, and its portfolio contains nine of the top 100 grossing mobile games in the US. The company has demonstrated growth and strong margins, though relies on a small percentage of players for revenue. Playtika finished up 17%.
Affirm Holdings (AFRM), which offers “buy now pay later” loans for online purchases, priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $1.2 billion at a $14.8 billion market cap. Unprofitable and fast growing, the company is a leading player in the space, facilitating over $10.7 billion in GMV from 6.2 million customers over the last four years. Affirm finished up 139%.
Multi-channel pet care retailer Petco Health and Wellness (WOOF) priced above the range to raise $864 million at a $4.6 billion. The company has focused on growing its mix of owned brands and increased its e-commerce penetration. While its growth track record has been inconsistent, the company has seen a dramatic pick up in growth due to increased pet ownership during COVID-19. Petco finished up 54%.
Auto service group Driven Brands Holdings (DRVN) priced above the range to raise $700 million at a $3.6 billion market cap. A leading franchiser in North America, Driven Brands has over 4,100 locations across various services. Its franchised model supports strong margins and cash flow, though it is highly leveraged post-IPO. Driven Brands finished up 21%.
Fashion e-commerce platform Poshmark (POSH) raised $277 million at a $3.5 billion market cap and popped 142%, the best first-day performance of the week. With growing demand for secondhand apparel, gross merchandise value has grown 25%+ in six of the last seven quarters, though it operates in a highly competitive market and could face pressure on its take rate. Poshmark finished up 98%.
Motorspork Network spin-off Motorsport Games (MSGM) priced at the high end of the upwardly revised range to raise $60 million at a $340 million market cap. The company develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games and is currently the official developer and publisher of the NASCAR video game franchise. Motorsport Games finished up 50%.
Chinese classical music platform Kuke Music Holding (KUKE) priced at the low end to raise $50 million at a $308 million market cap. Kuke was China’s largest classical music licensing service provider and the second largest online classical music subscription service provider in 2019. The company’s quarterly growth has been lumpy, and revenue declined in both the FY 19 and 9mo20. Kuke finished up 1%.
Chinese chemicals maker Qilian International (QLI) priced at the low end to raise $25 million at a $175 million market cap. The company focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of various products, including heparin and traditional Chinese medicine derivatives. The company is profitable but saw revenue decline in the FY19. Qilian finished up 75%.
In another busy week for blank check IPOs, 24 SPACs raised $6.8 billion, led by Thoma Bravo’s software-focused Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA), which raised $900 million, and industrial tech SPAC Pontem Corp. (PNTM.U), which raised $600 million.
|32 IPOs During the Week of January 11th, 2021
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 01/15
|Affirm (AFRM)
|$1,205M
|$14,752M
|38%
|+98%
|+139%
|Offers "buy now pay later" loans for online purchases.
|Poshmark (POSH)
|$277M
|$3,473M
|14%
|+142%
|+98%
|Peer-to-peer fashion e-commerce site.
|Qilian International (QLI)
|$25M
|$175M
|-17%
|+100%
|+75%
|Chinese producer of traditional medicines, chemicals, and fertilizers.
|Petco (WOOF)
|$864M
|$4,626M
|16%
|+63%
|+54%
|Multi-channel pet care retailer with about 1,500 locations across North America.
|Motorsport Games (MSGM)
|$60M
|$340M
|18%
|+75%
|+50%
|Leading developer of racing games being spun out of Motorsport Network.
|Driven Brands (DRVN)
|$700M
|$3,609M
|19%
|+21%
|+21%
|North America's largest automotive services company with more than 4,100 locations.
|Northern Genesis Acq. II (NGAB.U)
|$360M
|$450M
|0%
|+19%
|+21%
|Blank check company targeting sustainability and societal infrastructure.
|Playtika (PLTK)
|$1,877M
|$11,372M
|17%
|+17%
|+17%
|Leading developer of casino and other mobile games.
|Group Nine Acquisition (GNACU)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|+11%
|+11%
|Blank check company formed by Group Nine Media targeting the media industry.
|Hennessy Capital V (HCICU)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+11%
|+11%
|Blank check company targeting US sustainable industrial technology and infrastructure.
|Fortress Capital Acq. (FCAX.U)
|$350M
|$438M
|0%
|+8%
|+10%
|Blank check company formed by Fortress targeting financial services.
|Deep Lake Capital Acq. (DLCAU)
|$180M
|$225M
|0%
|+7%
|+10%
|Blank check company led by former PayPal executives targeting the fintech sector.
|Hamilton Lane Alliance I (HLAHU)
|$240M
|$267M
|0%
|+10%
|+7%
|Blank check company formed by Hamilton Lane.
|890 5th Avenue Partners (ENFAU)
|$250M
|$320M
|0%
|+5%
|+6%
|Blank check company targeting the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors.
|26 Capital Acquisition (ADERU)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+6%
|+6%
|Blank check company formed by SpringOwl Asset Management targeting leisure, e-commerce, and consumer industries.
|Environmental Impact Acq. (ENVIU)
|$180M
|$225M
|0%
|+7%
|+5%
|Blank check company formed by Canaccord targeting the sustainability sector.
|Marlin Technology (FINMU)
|$360M
|$450M
|0%
|+4%
|+5%
|Blank check company formed by Marlin Equity Partners targeting the technology sector.
|Pontem Corp. (PNTM.U)
|$600M
|$750M
|0%
|+3%
|+4%
|Blank check company targeting industrial technology businesses.
|OCA Acquisition (OCAXU)
|$130M
|$163M
|0%
|+4%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Olympus Capital Asia targeting tech and financial services.
|Edify Acquisition (EACPU)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+4%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Colbeck Capital Management targeting the education sector.
|Athlon Acquisition (SWETU)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+5%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Causeway Media Partners targeting the health, wellness, and fitness space.
|Big Cypress Acquisition (BCYPU)
|$100M
|$129M
|0%
|+4%
|+4%
|Blank check company targeting life sciences businesses in the US and Israel.
|Authentic Equity Acq. (AEACU)
|$200M
|$263M
|0%
|+4%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Authentic Equity targeting a North American CPG business.
|Silver Crest Acquisition (SLCRU)
|$300M
|$375M
|0%
|+3%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Ascendent Capital Partners targeting the consumer sector.
|Monument Circle Acq. (MONCU)
|$218M
|$273M
|0%
|+5%
|+4%
|Blank check company formed by Emmis Communications targeting media and entertainment.
|Global Partner Acq. II (GPACU)
|$275M
|$344M
|0%
|+3%
|+4%
|Blank check company targeting consumer, e-commerce, and retail disruptors.
|Adit EdTech Acquisition (ADEX.U)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+3%
|+3%
|Blank check company formed by Adit Ventures targeting the education sector.
|Healthcare Capital Corp. (HCCCU)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|+3%
|+3%
|Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.
|Kuke Music (KUKE)
|$50M
|$308M
|-9%
|+1%
|+1%
|Provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China.
|Rotor Acquisition (ROT.U)
|$240M
|$300M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company led by former dealmakers at Credit Suisse and BofA targeting the industrial and consumer sectors.
|Thoma Bravo Advantage (TBA)
|$900M
|$1,147M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company formed by Thoma Bravo targeting a software business.
|Class Acceleration Corp (CLAS.U)
|$225M
|$281M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company led by venture investor Michael Moe targeting digital education.
18 IPOs submitted initial filings. Online mortgage lender loanDepot (LDI) and dating app unicorn Bumble (BMBL) filed for $1.5 billion and $900 million estimated IPOs, respectively. Home healthcare equipment provider Apria (APR) filed for an estimated $800 million IPO. Preclinical cell therapy biotech Sana Biotechnology (SANA), advertising software maker Viant Technology (DSP), and cell therapy biotech Vor Biopharma (VOR) all filed to raise $150 million. Chinese e-commerce services provider WeTrade Group (WETG) filed for a $121 million Nasdaq uplisting and COVID-19 test kit maker Lucira Health (LHDX) filed to raise $115 million. Chinese education provider First High-School Education Group (FHS), autoimmune biotech Landos Biopharma (LABP), solid tumor biotech Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT), cancer biotech Immunocore Holdings (IMCR), COVID-19 test maker LumiraDx (LMDX), rare disease biotech Pharvaris (PHVS), cleaning product maker PurposeBuilt Brands (PBLT), cancer biotech Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE), and NASH biotech Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN) all filed to raise $100 million. Phase 3 biotech Angion Biomedica (ANGN) filed to raise $75 million.
23 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by Michael Klein’s sixth and seventh SPACs Churchill Capital Corp. VI (CCVI.U) and Churchill Capital Corp. VII (CVIIU.RC), which filed to raise $400 million and $300 million, respectively.
|41 Filings During the Week of January 11th, 2021
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Angion Biomedica (ANGN)
|$75M
|Health Care
|Cowen
|Phase 3 biotech developing small molecule therapies for acute organ injuries.
|Apria (APR)
|$800M
|Health Care
|Citi
|Provides home healthcare equipment and services in the US.
|Bolt Biotherapeutics (BOLT)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted therapies for solid tumors.
|Bumble (BMBL)
|$900M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Operates online dating apps including Badoo and Bumble.
|Gaming & Hospitality Acq. (GHACU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Blank check company formed by Affinity Gaming targeting the gaming and hospitality sectors.
|Immunocore (IMCR)
|$100M
|Other
|Goldman
|Phase 3 biotech developing T Cell therapies for cancer and other diseases.
|Lucira Health (LHDX)
|$115M
|Health Care
|BofA
|Developing single-use test kits for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
|LumiraDx (LMDX)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Jefferies
|UK-based provider of point-of-care diagnostics including COVID-19 tests.
|Music Acquisition (TMAC.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting the music sector.
|Pharvaris (PHVS)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Dutch Phase 1 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare diseases.
|PurposeBuilt Brands (PBLT)
|$100M
|Consumer Staples
|Barclays
|Provides specialty cleaning and disinfecting products.
|Sensei Biotherapeutics (SNSE)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Citi
|Phase 2 biotech developing bacteriophage-based therapies for cancer.
|Terns Pharmaceuticals (TERN)
|$100M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for NASH.
|Thimble Point Acquisition (THMAU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting high-growth software and technology.
|Thunder Bridge III (TBCP.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Morgan Stanley
|Third blank check company led by Gary Simanson targeting the fintech industry.
|Viant Technology (DSP)
|$150M
|Technology
|BofA
|Provides programmatic advertising software.
|Vor Biopharma (VOR)
|$150M
|Health Care
|Goldman
|Phase 1/2 biotech developing cell therapies for hematological diseases.
|WeTrade Group (WETG)
|$121M
|Technology
|---
|Operates a membership-based platform for e-commerce services in China.
|CC Neuberger Holdings III (PRPC.U)
|$350M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Third blank check company formed by CC Capital and Neuberger Berman.
|Kernel Group (KRNLU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company targeting technology infrastructure sectors.
|MDH Acquisition (MDH.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Stifel
|Blank check company formed by McLarty Diversified Holdings targeting businesses in the Heartland.
|Clarim Acquisition (CLRMU)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company targeting consumer-facing e-commerce.
|EQ Health Acquisition (EQHA.U)
|$160M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company formed by EQ Capital Strategies and FS Investments targeting healthcare services.
|First High-School Group (FHS)
|$100M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Benchmark
|Operates private high schools and provides tutoring services in China.
|Landos Biopharma (LABP)
|$100M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Phase 2 biotech developing oral small molecule therapies for autoimmune diseases.
|Novus Capital Corp II (NXU.U)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Cowen
|Blank check company targeting businesses enabling smart technology evolution.
|Pivotal Investment III (PICC.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Third blank check company led by veteran dealmaker Jonathan Ledecky targeting a high-growth business.
|Progress Acquisition (PGRWU)
|$125M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company targeting media, entertainment, and technology.
|Sana Biotechnology (SANA)
|$150M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Preclinical biotech developing engineered cell therapies for multiple indications.
|Z-Work Acquisition (ZWRKU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company targeting work technology businesses.
|BlueRiver Acquisition (BRAQ.RC)
|$250M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company target the TMT and entertainment industries.
|Mason Industrial Tech (MIT.U)
|$400M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Blank check company formed by Mason Capital targeting advanced industrials.
|Noble Rock Acquisition (NRACU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Stifel
|Blank check company formed by Noble Rock Advisors targeting the software and tech-enabled services sectors.
|Roth CH Acquisition III (ROCRU)
|$100M
|SPAC
|Roth Cap.
|Third blank check company formed by executives at Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum.
|TLG Acquisition One (TLGA.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|RBC
|Blank check company formed by The Lawrie Group.
|Astrea Acquisition (ASAXU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company targeting the hospitality and financial services sectors.
|Churchill Capital Corp VI (CCVI.U)
|$400M
|SPAC
|JP Morgan
|Sixth blank check company founded by dealmaker and former Citi executive Michael Klein.
|Churchill Capital VII (CVIIU.RC)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Seventh blank check company founded by dealmaker and former Citi executive Michael Klein.
|HealthCor Catalio Acq. (HCAQU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company formed by HealthCor Management and Catalio Capital Management targeting healthcare.
|Ignyte Acquisition (IGNYU)
|$50M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company targeting the life sciences, biotechnology and healthcare sectors.
|loanDepot (LDI)
|$1,500M
|Financials
|Goldman
|Nonbank lender focused on mortgages and unsecured personal loans.
