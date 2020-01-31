US IPO Weekly Recap: One Medical pops 57.6% in 5-IPO week

Five companies entered the public market this past week. The health clinic unicorn One Medical (ONEM) posted a 57.6% gain and was joined by titan of tin foil Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX), Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT), and AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
One Medical (ONEM) priced at the low end of the range to raise $245 million at a $1.95 billion market cap. The company which owns and operates a 77 clinic network of membership-based primary-care clinics expanded its gross margin and accelerated growth in the 9mo19.
In the largest household goods IPO ever, Reynolds (REYN) priced within the range at $26 to raise $1.2 billion at a market cap of $5.3 billion. The company has cut $126 million in costs in the past two years and 65% of 2018 sales were from products with #1 market share. Reynolds finished up 9.8%.
Oncology biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) priced above the range to raise $201 million at a market cap of $672 million. The Phase 1-ready biotech boasted a first day pop of 108% despite its very early stage and limited portfolio, and finished up 107.8%.
Late-stage dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) priced its upsized deal at the high end of the range, raising $159 million ($50 million from existing shareholders) at a market cap of $657 million. The company’s leading candidate is currently in two pivotal Phase 3 trials for psoriasis, with topline results expected in 1H21. Arcutis finished up 28.2%
Chinese cancer screening provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) priced its downsized IPO at the low end of the range to raise $16 million at a market cap of $134 million. The challenging environment for Chinese issuers has carried into 2020, and AnPac finished down 15.7%.
|5 IPOs During the Week of January 27th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 01/31
|Black Diamond Tx (BDTX)
|$201M
|$672M
|12%
|+108%
|+97%
|Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors.
|One Medical (ONEM)
|$245M
|$1,952M
|-7%
|+58%
|+58%
|Operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand.
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
|$159M
|$657M
|6%
|+28%
|+28%
|Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.
|Reynolds Consumer (REYN)
|$1,226M
|$5,272M
|-2%
|+10%
|+10%
|Leading provider of household and kitchen products.
|AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
|$16M
|$134M
|-8%
|-6%
|-16%
|Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests.
|2 Filings During the Week of January 27th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|dMY Technology Group (DMYT.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|Blank check company targeting a consumer internet or mobile app business.
|Churchill Capital III (CCXX.U)
|$600M
|SPAC
|Citi
|Third blank check company founded by dealmaker and former Citi executive Michael Klein.
