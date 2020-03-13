IPOs
US IPO Weekly Recap: One biotech prices ahead of the IPO market’s quarantine

As a rule, if March Madness gets canceled, then the IPO window is closed.

Remarkably, one biotech pulled off an IPO this week, along with a blank check company. Outside of a few more SPACs, the IPO market may essentially shut down for months, as coronavirus fears reshape the 2020 IPO timeline. Before issuance returns to normal, we&rsquo;ll need to wait for:

  • The VIX to fall below 30,
  • The IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) to climb off its lows, and
  • Bankers and investors to feel comfortable at roadshows with dozens of people.

    Imara IMRA

    DFP Healthcare Acquisitions AdaptHealth

    2 IPOs During the Week of March 9th, 2020
    Issuer
    Business     		Deal
    Size    		 Market Cap
    at IPO    		 Price vs.
    Midpoint    		 First Day
    Return    		 Return
    at 03/13
    Imara (IMRA) $75M $286M -6% -6% +0%
    Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders.
    DFP Healthcare Acq. (DFPHU) $200M $250M 0% +2% +0%
    Second healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Deerfield Management and Robert Barasch.

    2 Filings During the Week of March 9th, 2020
    Issuer
    Business     		Deal
    Size    		 Sector Lead
    Underwriter
    Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU) $40M SPAC EarlyBird
    Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business.
    Chardan Healthcare Acq 2 (CHAQ.U) $85M SPAC Chardan
    Second blank check company formed by Chardan Capital targeting the healthcare industry.

    IPO Market Snapshot
