As a rule, if March Madness gets canceled, then the IPO window is closed.
Remarkably, one biotech pulled off an IPO this week, along with a blank check company. Outside of a few more SPACs, the IPO market may essentially shut down for months, as coronavirus fears reshape the 2020 IPO timeline. Before issuance returns to normal, we’ll need to wait for:
handful of names have outperformed
Imara
DFP Healthcare Acquisitions AdaptHealth
|2 IPOs During the Week of March 9th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 03/13
|Imara (IMRA)
|$75M
|$286M
|-6%
|-6%
|+0%
|Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for rare genetic disorders.
|DFP Healthcare Acq. (DFPHU)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|+2%
|+0%
|Second healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Deerfield Management and Robert Barasch.
doesn't show signs of stopping
|2 Filings During the Week of March 9th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Brilliant Acquisition (BRLIU)
|$40M
|SPAC
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company targeting an Asia Pacific business.
|Chardan Healthcare Acq 2 (CHAQ.U)
|$85M
|SPAC
|Chardan
|Second blank check company formed by Chardan Capital targeting the healthcare industry.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: One biotech prices ahead of the IPO market’s quarantine
