US IPO Weekly Recap: One biotech prices ahead of the IPO market’s quarantine

As a rule, if March Madness gets canceled, then the IPO window is closed.



Remarkably, one biotech pulled off an IPO this week, along with a blank check company. Outside of a few more SPACs, the IPO market may essentially shut down for months, as coronavirus fears reshape the 2020 IPO timeline. Before issuance returns to normal, we’ll need to wait for:

The VIX to fall below 30,

The IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) to climb off its lows, and

Bankers and investors to feel comfortable at roadshows with dozens of people.

