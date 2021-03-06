US IPO Weekly Recap: New issuers see mixed returns in a 2 IPO week

Activity in the IPO market started to pick up this past week, with two IPOs raising $1.8 billion. Blank checks kept up their neck-breaking pace, with 39 SPACs raising $11.1 billion. New filers continued to build out the IPO pipeline, with 15 IPOs and 38 SPACs submitting initial filings.



Health insurer Oscar Health (OSCR) raised $1.4 billion at a $9.5 billion market cap. Oscar Health provides individual, small group, and Medicare Advantage health insurance to over 529,000 members through its online platform. The company is highly unprofitable with a $1.4 billion accumulated deficit and declining EBITDA margins. Oscar finished down -18%.



Senior care provider InnovAge Holding (INNV) raised $350 million at a $2.8 billion market cap. Innovage is the largest provider under the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) with over 6,600 seniors under their care. The company has a history of profitability, though its revenue stream is concentrated. InnovAge finished up 15%.



39 blank check companies raised $11.1 billion this past week. The group was led by The Bancorp’s eighth SPAC FTAC Hera Acquisition (HERAU), which raised $800 million.







19 IPOs submitted initial filings this past week. App monetization platform AppLovin (APP) filed to raise $2 billion. Online real estate brokerage platform Compass (COMP) filed to raise $1.5 billion. Cleaning and hygiene product provider Diversey Holdings (DSEY) filed to raise $750 million. Smart TV maker Vizio (VZIO) filed to raise $200 million. Second hand clothing marketplace ThredUp (TDUP), online education platform Coursera (COUR), medical equipment rental service Agiliti (AGTI), video SaaS solution provider Kaltura (KLTR), digital marketing SaaS platform SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), Dutch cancer biotech LAVA Therapeutics (LVRX), South American logistics provider Navios S.A. Logistics (NSAL), Medicare Advantage plan provider Alignment Healthcare (ALHC), preclinical biotech Design Therapeutics (DSGN), Chinese question-and-answer platform Zhihu (ZH), preclinical oncology biotech Ikena Oncology (IKNA), proteome analysis platform Olink Holding (OLK), and cancer biotech Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) each filed to raise $100 million. Chinese event planner Pop Culture Group (CPOP) filed to raise $30 million. Medical device provider G Medical Innovations (GMVD) filed to raise $22 million.



39 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Moelis & Company’s third SPAC Atlas Crest III (ACCC.U), which filed

to raise $600 million, General Catalyst and ARCH Venture Partners’ SPAC Revolution Healthcare Acquisition (REVHU), which filed to raise $500 million, and Corner Ventures’ third SPAC Corner Growth 3 (CIIIU.RC), which filed to raise $450 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 3/4/2021, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 3.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 0.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video Communications (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 1.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 2.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.



