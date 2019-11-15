US IPO Weekly Recap: NASH biotech jumps 69% as multi-billion dollar companies join the pipeline

A biotech and a micro-cap ridesharing rental provider entered the public market this past week, and seven companies submitted initial filings.



After delaying its offering in the previous week, 89bio (ETNB) priced its upsized $85 million IPO at the midpoint and popped 30% on its first day, the second highest of the 4Q19 so far, before finishing the week up 69%. The company’s target indication NASH represents a multi-billion-dollar market with no FDA-approved therapy, and 89bio’s FGF21 analog showed positive Phase 1 data in healthy volunteers. That said, it has yet to demonstrate proof-of-concept in NASH patients.



YayYo (YAYO), which operates a fleet management and auto rental platform for ridesharing drivers, raised $11 million to command a $118 million market cap. The company more than tripled sales in the 1H19 while EBITDA swung positive. However, the auto rental industry is highly competitive, and YayYo’s relatively small operations didn’t bolster investor confidence. The company finished down 10%.





2 IPOs During the Week of November 11th, 2019 7 Filings During the Week of November 11th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 11/15 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter 89bio (ETNB) $85M $225M 0% +30% +69% Bill.com (BILL) $100M Technology Goldman Phase 1 biotech developing therapies for NASH and other metabolic diseases. Provides payment processing software for small and midsize businesses. YayYo (YAYO) $11M $118M -50% -11% -10% CDP Holdings (CDP) $125M Technology BofA Operates a fleet management and auto rental platform for ridesharing drivers. Provides software for human resources management in China. Reynolds Consumer (REYN) $1,000M Consumer Staples Credit Suisse Leading provider of household and kitchen products. XP (XP) $100M Financials Goldman Fast-growing retail brokerage in Brazil. OneConnect (OCFT) $500M Technology Morgan Stanley Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. NuZee (NUZE) $12M Consumer Staples Benchmark Packages and sells single-serve coffee products. Oriental Culture Holding (DFWH) $10M Technology ViewTrade Operates an online marketplace for artists and collectors in China.

