US IPO Weekly Recap: Micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics jumps 238% in 2-IPO week

Just two micro-cap companies entered the public markets in the last week before the holidays kick off, led by oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) which popped 231% on its first day, the biggest since 2005. One company submitted an initial filing.



After previously postponing its IPO twice, micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) raised $9 million at an $89 million market cap. The company is targeting chemotherapy-induced mucositis (SOM) and cancers, and a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate was planned for the 4Q. It finished the week up 238%, which is likely due in part to the extremely low float - insiders indicated on $6 million worth of shares in the offering (67%), leaving just $3 million in tradable shares.



Micro-cap onshore E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) raised $15 million at an $81 million market cap. The Indonesia-based company’s operations are small, and it was profitable in the FY18. It finished down 12%.





1 Filing During the Week of December 16th, 2019 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter Trxade Group (MEDS) $5M Health Care Aegis Cap. B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies.

