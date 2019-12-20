IPOs
US IPO Weekly Recap: Micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics jumps 238% in 2-IPO week

Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Just two micro-cap companies entered the public markets in the last week before the holidays kick off, led by oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) which popped 231% on its first day, the biggest since 2005. One company submitted an initial filing.

After previously postponing its IPO twice, micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) raised $9 million at an $89 million market cap. The company is targeting chemotherapy-induced mucositis (SOM) and cancers, and a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate was planned for the 4Q. It finished the week up 238%, which is likely due in part to the extremely low float - insiders indicated on $6 million worth of shares in the offering (67%), leaving just $3 million in tradable shares.

Micro-cap onshore E&amp;P Indonesia Energy (INDO) raised $15 million at an $81 million market cap. The Indonesia-based company&rsquo;s operations are small, and it was profitable in the FY18. It finished down 12%.

2 IPOs During the Week of December 16th, 2019
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 12/20
Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) $9M $89M -11% +231% +238%
Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers.
Indonesia Energy (INDO) $15M $81M 10% -3% -12%
Onshore Indonesian E&amp;P that operates eight wells.

Trxade Group

1 Filing During the Week of December 16th, 2019
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Trxade Group (MEDS) $5M Health Care Aegis Cap.
B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies.

IPO Market Snapshot
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

