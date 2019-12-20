Just two micro-cap companies entered the public markets in the last week before the holidays kick off, led by oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) which popped 231% on its first day, the biggest since 2005. One company submitted an initial filing.
After previously postponing its IPO twice, micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) raised $9 million at an $89 million market cap. The company is targeting chemotherapy-induced mucositis (SOM) and cancers, and a Phase 3 trial for its lead candidate was planned for the 4Q. It finished the week up 238%, which is likely due in part to the extremely low float - insiders indicated on $6 million worth of shares in the offering (67%), leaving just $3 million in tradable shares.
Micro-cap onshore E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) raised $15 million at an $81 million market cap. The Indonesia-based company’s operations are small, and it was profitable in the FY18. It finished down 12%.
|2 IPOs During the Week of December 16th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 12/20
|Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)
|$9M
|$89M
|-11%
|+231%
|+238%
|Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers.
|Indonesia Energy (INDO)
|$15M
|$81M
|10%
|-3%
|-12%
|Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.
Trxade Group
|1 Filing During the Week of December 16th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Trxade Group (MEDS)
|$5M
|Health Care
|Aegis Cap.
|B2B online marketplace for pharmaceutical companies.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: Micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics jumps 238% in 2-IPO week
