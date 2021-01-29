US IPO Weekly Recap: January closes out with 3 billion-dollar deals in an 8 IPO week

The first month of 2021 closed out with eight IPOs, 24 SPACs, and one postponement. Three issuers raised more than $1 billion, bringing the count of billion-dollar US IPOs in January to six, the most in a single month ever. Just one IPO submitted an initial filing ahead of the February lull, but SPACs kept the pipeline active with 27 new filings.



Oaktree-backed Shoals Technologies (SHLS) further upsized and priced above upwardly revised range to raise $1.9 billion at a $4.2 billion market cap. The company designs and manufactures products used in large solar energy projects primarily to connect panels to inverters. While its historical growth has fluctuated with US solar cyclicality, the company delivered strong revenue growth in 2019 and expanding EBITDA margins in the 9mo20. Shoals finished up 36%.



SAP spinoff Qualtrics International (XM) further upsized and priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $1.6 billion at a $15.6 billion market cap. Qualtrics provides a customer and employee experience management platform to over 12,000 organizations. While it faces significant competition, the company has strong growth and a sticky customer base, with 120%+ net retention over the last eight quarters. Qualtrics finished up 47%.



Carlyle-backed Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (OCDX) upsized and priced below the range to raise $1.3 billion at a $3.9 billion market cap. With strong recurring revenue and a sticky customer base, the company provides in vitro diagnostics testing equipment, consumables, and services. Growth has been minimal, and the company is highly leveraged post-IPO. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics finished down 3%.



Brazilian alternative asset manager Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) priced at the high end to raise $250 million at a $999 million market cap. Benefiting from low interest rate-driven asset allocation shifts, the company grew AUM by 55% in the 9mo20, though it is exposed to volatile foreign currency exchange. Vinci Partners finished down 5%.



Israeli cargo shipper ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) downsized and priced below the range to raise $218 million at a $1.8 billion market cap. ZIM is the industry’s most asset-light shipping liner, chartering 99% of its fleet. However, its business is sensitive to fluctuations in the charter market, and its faces significant competition in a market dominated by larger players. ZIM finished down 20%.



Mortgage producer Home Point Capital (HMPT) downsized and priced $6 below the range to raise $94 million at a $1.9 billion market cap. Backed by Stone Point Capital, Home Point primarily operates in the wholesale channel, underwriting loans on behalf of independent mortgage brokers. While the company has grown its share of the US wholesale market, it competes with many larger players. Home Point finished down 13%.



Indoor farming services provider Agrify (AGFY) further upsized and priced at the high end to raise $54 million at a $155 million market cap. Highly unprofitable and fast growing, the company claims to differentiate itself with a bundled solution of equipment, software, and services that is turnkey, end-to-end, fully integrated and optimized for precision growing. Agrify finished up 14%.



Nasdaq uplisting Crown Electrokinetics (CRKN) raised $19 million at a $76 million market cap. The company develops and sells optical switching film that can be embedded between sheets of glass or applied to the surface of glass to electronically control opacity. It has not generated significant revenue to date. Crown Electrokinetics finished up 21%.



Supermarket chain Southeastern Grocers (SEGR) postponed its $134 million IPO, with the company stating that it would continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop.



24 SPACs raised $5.4 billion led by Mason Capital’s Mason Industrial Technology (MIT.U), which raised $450 million to target businesses in the industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals industries.







GreenBox POS

(GBOX), which is developing blockchain-based payment solutions, filed for a $46 million Nasdaq uplisting. 27 SPACs submitted initial filings led by Glenview Capital’s Longview Acquisition II (LGV.U) and Lazard’s first SPAC Lazard Growth Acquisition I (LGACU), both of which filed to raise $500 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/28/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 6.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 0.8%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 3.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 2.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and China Feihe.



