US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO market serves up tricks and treats in diverse 8-IPO week

In the busiest week since July, eight companies entered the public market while recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) postponed its $60 million deal. Two insurance plays and a biotech traded up more than 15%, while all three Chinese issuers fell by more than 15%. Four companies and three SPACs submitted initial filings.



Florida insurance brokerage BRP Group (BRP) raised $230 million in the largest deal of the week, pricing at the bottom of the range to command a market cap of $908 million. Despite slowing in the first half, BRP Group’s history of strong organic growth and active M&A profile spoke to investors; it finished the week up 15%.



Fertility benefits manager Progyny (PGNY) priced below the range to raise $130 million at a $1.3 billion market cap (-14% vs. midpoint). Led by an experienced management team, the company boasts strong growth (117% y/y) and profitability; it finished the week up 23%.



Youdao (DUO), the Chinese online education platform spun out of NetEase, priced its $95 million US IPO slightly above the midpoint to command a $2.0 billion market cap. Recent US IPOs from Chinese issuers have been poorly received, and Youdao was not immune; it finished down 27% in the year's 7th-worst debut.



Late-stage gastrointestinal disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) priced its upsized $182 million IPO at the midpoint to command a $681 million market cap. Formed by Takeda and Frazier to develop and market the Takeda’s GI asset in North America and Europe, its drug has 17 completed Phase 3 trials, bolstered by the product’s commercial success in Japan. Phathom Pharmaceuticals finished the week up 30%.



Early-stage autoimmune biotech Cabaletta Bio (CABA) priced its deal $3 below the range to raise $75 million at a $272 million market cap (-24% vs. midpoint); it finished the week down 9%. Early-stage lung disease biotech TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) raised $22 million to command a $96 million market cap; it finished the week up 1%.



Two small Chinese deals priced. Aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH) raised $30 million, and nutraceutical producer Happiness Biotech (HAPP) raised $11 million. Both companies broke issue shortly after opening and finished the week down 16% and 18%, respectively.





8 IPOs During the Week of October 21st, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/25 Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) $182M $681M 0% +29% +29% Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Progyny (PGNY) $130M $1,283M -13% +23% +23% Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers. BRP Group (BRP) $230M $908M -7% +17% +15% Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida. TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) $22M $96M 0% +1% +1% Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases. Cabaletta Bio (CABA) $75M $272M -27% -9% -9% Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases. Aesthetic Medical Int'l (AIH) $30M $283M 0% -16% -16% Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China. Happiness Biotech (HAPP) $11M $138M 0% -18% -18% China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine. Youdao (DAO) $95M $2,027M 3% -26% -26% Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.

8 IPOs During the Week of October 21st, 2019 7 Filings During the Week of October 21st, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 10/25 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) $182M $681M 0% +29% +29% Amplitude Healthcare Acq. (AMHCU) $100M SPAC BMO Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe. Progyny (PGNY) $130M $1,283M -13% +23% +23% Software Acquisition (SAQNU) $125M SPAC B. Riley FBR Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers. Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company. BRP Group (BRP) $230M $908M -7% +17% +15% Sprout Social (SPT) $100M Technology Goldman Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida. Provides a social media management cloud software platform for businesses. TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) $22M $96M 0% +1% +1% Alpine REIT (PINE) $100M Real Estate Raymond James Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases. Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka. Cabaletta Bio (CABA) $75M $272M -27% -9% -9% SiTime (SITM) $100M Technology Barclays Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases. Produces micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) using silicon timing. Aesthetic Medical Int'l (AIH) $30M $283M 0% -16% -16% YX Asset Recovery (YX.RC) $200M Financials Deutsche Bank Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China. Provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China. Happiness Biotech (HAPP) $11M $138M 0% -18% -18% GreenVision Acquisition (GAC.RC) $50M SPAC I-Bankers China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine. Blank-check company targeting the healthcare industry in Asia or North America. Youdao (DAO) $95M $2,027M 3% -26% -26% Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.