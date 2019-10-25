US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO market serves up tricks and treats in diverse 8-IPO week

In the busiest week since July, eight companies entered the public market while recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) postponed its $60 million deal. Two insurance plays and a biotech traded up more than 15%, while all three Chinese issuers fell by more than 15%. Four companies and three SPACs submitted initial filings.
Florida insurance brokerage BRP Group (BRP) raised $230 million in the largest deal of the week, pricing at the bottom of the range to command a market cap of $908 million. Despite slowing in the first half, BRP Group’s history of strong organic growth and active M&A profile spoke to investors; it finished the week up 15%.
Fertility benefits manager Progyny (PGNY) priced below the range to raise $130 million at a $1.3 billion market cap (-14% vs. midpoint). Led by an experienced management team, the company boasts strong growth (117% y/y) and profitability; it finished the week up 23%.
Youdao (DUO), the Chinese online education platform spun out of NetEase, priced its $95 million US IPO slightly above the midpoint to command a $2.0 billion market cap. Recent US IPOs from Chinese issuers have been poorly received, and Youdao was not immune; it finished down 27% in the year's 7th-worst debut.
Late-stage gastrointestinal disease biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) priced its upsized $182 million IPO at the midpoint to command a $681 million market cap. Formed by Takeda and Frazier to develop and market the Takeda’s GI asset in North America and Europe, its drug has 17 completed Phase 3 trials, bolstered by the product’s commercial success in Japan. Phathom Pharmaceuticals finished the week up 30%.
Early-stage autoimmune biotech Cabaletta Bio (CABA) priced its deal $3 below the range to raise $75 million at a $272 million market cap (-24% vs. midpoint); it finished the week down 9%. Early-stage lung disease biotech TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP) raised $22 million to command a $96 million market cap; it finished the week up 1%.
Two small Chinese deals priced. Aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH) raised $30 million, and nutraceutical producer Happiness Biotech (HAPP) raised $11 million. Both companies broke issue shortly after opening and finished the week down 16% and 18%, respectively.
|8 IPOs During the Week of October 21st, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 10/25
|Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
|$182M
|$681M
|0%
|+29%
|+29%
|Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases.
|Progyny (PGNY)
|$130M
|$1,283M
|-13%
|+23%
|+23%
|Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers.
|BRP Group (BRP)
|$230M
|$908M
|-7%
|+17%
|+15%
|Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida.
|TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
|$22M
|$96M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases.
|Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
|$75M
|$272M
|-27%
|-9%
|-9%
|Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases.
|Aesthetic Medical Int'l (AIH)
|$30M
|$283M
|0%
|-16%
|-16%
|Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China.
|Happiness Biotech (HAPP)
|$11M
|$138M
|0%
|-18%
|-18%
|China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine.
|Youdao (DAO)
|$95M
|$2,027M
|3%
|-26%
|-26%
|Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.
|8 IPOs During the Week of October 21st, 2019
|7 Filings During the Week of October 21st, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 10/25
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Lead Underwriter
|Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)
|$182M
|$681M
|0%
|+29%
|+29%
|Amplitude Healthcare Acq. (AMHCU)
|$100M
|SPAC
|BMO
|Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases.
|Blank check company formed by Metalmark Capital and Avego Healthcare Capital targeting healthcare in the US or Europe.
|Progyny (PGNY)
|$130M
|$1,283M
|-13%
|+23%
|+23%
|Software Acquisition (SAQNU)
|$125M
|SPAC
|B. Riley FBR
|Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers.
|Blank check company led by former Ooyala officers targeting a software company.
|BRP Group (BRP)
|$230M
|$908M
|-7%
|+17%
|+15%
|Sprout Social (SPT)
|$100M
|Technology
|Goldman
|Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida.
|Provides a social media management cloud software platform for businesses.
|TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP)
|$22M
|$96M
|0%
|+1%
|+1%
|Alpine REIT (PINE)
|$100M
|Real Estate
|Raymond James
|Early-stage biotech developing dry-powder therapies for lung diseases.
|Single-tenant commercial net lease REIT formed by Consolidated-Tomoka.
|Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
|$75M
|$272M
|-27%
|-9%
|-9%
|SiTime (SITM)
|$100M
|Technology
|Barclays
|Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases.
|Produces micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) using silicon timing.
|Aesthetic Medical Int'l (AIH)
|$30M
|$283M
|0%
|-16%
|-16%
|YX Asset Recovery (YX.RC)
|$200M
|Financials
|Deutsche Bank
|Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China.
|Provides delinquent consumer debt collection services in China.
|Happiness Biotech (HAPP)
|$11M
|$138M
|0%
|-18%
|-18%
|GreenVision Acquisition (GAC.RC)
|$50M
|SPAC
|I-Bankers
|China-based provider of dietary supplements used in traditional Chinese medicine.
|Blank-check company targeting the healthcare industry in Asia or North America.
|Youdao (DAO)
|$95M
|$2,027M
|3%
|-26%
|-26%
|Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase.
