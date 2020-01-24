IPOs
REYN

US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO calendar fills up with 5 launches

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Just two SPACs priced this week. A chinese issuer and two SPACs
submitted initial filings

Targeting the cybersecurity sector,&nbsp;SCVX Corp&nbsp;(SCVX.U) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The Gores Group's fourth SPAC&nbsp;Gores Holdings IV&nbsp;(GHIVU) raised $400 million at a market cap of $500 million.

2 IPOs During the Week of January 20th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 01/24
Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU) $400M $500M 0% +5% +5%
Fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group.
SCVX Corp. (SCVX.U) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.


Goxus&nbsp; UTXO Aquisition&nbsp; CITIC Capital Aquisition&nbsp;
3 Filings During the Week of January 20th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
CITIC Capital Aquisition (CCAC.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse
Blank check company formed by CITIC Capital targeting the energy efficiency and technology businesses in China.
Goxus (GOXS) $14M Industrials Network 1
Property management consulting and design services firm in China.
UTXO Acquisition (UTXOU) $50M SPAC Univest Securities
Blank check company targeting the internet services industry in North America or Asia.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.


Reynolds&nbsp; REYN OneMedical&nbsp; Avadim Health&nbsp; Black Diamond Therampeutics Arcutis Biotherapeutics &nbsp;InterPrivate Acquisition

2019 VC Review

the top Auditors top Law Firms of the 2019 IPO market



Uber Spotify Adyen Xiaomi
US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO calendar fills up with 5 launches

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

REYN

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular