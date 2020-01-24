US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO calendar fills up with 5 launches

Just two SPACs priced this week. A chinese issuer and two SPACs
submitted initial filings
Targeting the cybersecurity sector, SCVX Corp (SCVX.U) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU) raised $400 million at a market cap of $500 million.
|2 IPOs During the Week of January 20th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 01/24
|Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU)
|$400M
|$500M
|0%
|+5%
|+5%
|Fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group.
|SCVX Corp. (SCVX.U)
|$200M
|$250M
|0%
|n/a
|+0%
|Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector.
|3 Filings During the Week of January 20th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|CITIC Capital Aquisition (CCAC.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Credit Suisse
|Blank check company formed by CITIC Capital targeting the energy efficiency and technology businesses in China.
|Goxus (GOXS)
|$14M
|Industrials
|Network 1
|Property management consulting and design services firm in China.
|UTXO Acquisition (UTXOU)
|$50M
|SPAC
|Univest Securities
|Blank check company targeting the internet services industry in North America or Asia.
