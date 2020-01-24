US IPO Weekly Recap: IPO calendar fills up with 5 launches

Just two SPACs priced this week. A chinese issuer and two SPACs

submitted initial filings



Targeting the cybersecurity sector, SCVX Corp (SCVX.U) raised $200 million at a market cap of $250 million. The Gores Group's fourth SPAC Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU) raised $400 million at a market cap of $500 million.





2 IPOs During the Week of January 20th, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Market Cap

at IPO Price vs.

Midpoint First Day

Return Return

at 01/24 Gores Holdings IV (GHIVU) $400M $500M 0% +5% +5% Fourth blank check company formed by The Gores Group. SCVX Corp. (SCVX.U) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0% Blank check company led by industry veterans targeting the cybersecurity sector.

3 Filings During the Week of January 20th, 2020 Issuer

Business Deal

Size Sector Lead

Underwriter CITIC Capital Aquisition (CCAC.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse Blank check company formed by CITIC Capital targeting the energy efficiency and technology businesses in China. Goxus (GOXS) $14M Industrials Network 1 Property management consulting and design services firm in China. UTXO Acquisition (UTXOU) $50M SPAC Univest Securities Blank check company targeting the internet services industry in North America or Asia.

