US IPO Weekly Recap: Investors foot the bill as Bill.com climbs 77%

Five IPOs and three SPACs raised a combined $3.2 billion this past week led by Bill.com (BILL) in the best debut of the quarter with a 61% first day pop. Four companies submitted initial filings.



The week’s best performer, Bill.com (BILL) raised the range and priced above it to raise $216 million at a $1.7 billion market cap. High-growth and near profitability, investors wanted in on the back-office automation unicorn after a notable absence of US tech IPOs in the 4Q. Bill.com finished up 77%.



Another US tech IPO, social media management software Sprout Social (SPT) raised $150 million at the midpoint to command an $894 million market cap. The company has demonstrated decent growth and a sticky customer base, but it’s unprofitable and faces significant competition. Sprout finished down 2%.



The largest deal of the quarter, Brazilian brokerage XP (XP) priced well above the range to raise nearly $2.0 billion at a $14.9 billion market cap. With high growth and strong margins, XP piqued investor interest, and finished the week up 40%.



Chinese tech platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) raised $312 million at a $3.7 billion market cap, a nearly $4 billion haircut from its last private round. The company decreased both its range and proposed ADS offering earlier this week, then priced at the high end of the lowered range. The fast-growing, highly-unprofitable company finished flat.



Chinese issuer EHang Holdings (EH) priced at the low end to raise $40 million at a $687 million market cap. The company develops passenger-grade autonomous drones as the first mover in the “air taxi” space, though it is still early stage. EHang finished up 3%.





8 IPOs During the Week of December 9th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 12/13 Bill.com (BILL) $216M $1,729M 29% +61% +77% Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs. XP (XP) $1,958M $14,899M 15% +28% +40% Fast-growing digital brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. EHang (EH) $40M $687M -7% +0% +3% Chinese developer of autonomous drones used for passenger services. Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCCOU) $220M $276M 0% +3% +3% Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry. CIIG Merger (CIICU) $225M $281M 0% +2% +2% Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company. LIV Capital Acquisition (LIVKU) $70M $86M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company led by a team from LIV Capital targeting Mexico. OneConnect (OCFT) $312M $3,673M -23% +0% +0% Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Sprout Social (SPT) $150M $894M 0% -2% -2% Provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to manage social media accounts.

8 IPOs During the Week of December 9th, 2019 4 Filings During the Week of December 9th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 12/13 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Bill.com (BILL) $216M $1,729M 29% +61% +77% Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) $16M Health Care Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs. Developing an analog therapy for necrotic skin disease. XP (XP) $1,958M $14,899M 15% +28% +40% Duos Technologies Group (DUOT) $10M Technology ThinkEquity Fast-growing digital brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Provides software infrastructure to a variety of industries. EHang (EH) $40M $687M -7% +0% +3% Ucommune Group Holdings (UK) $100M Real Estate Haitong Chinese developer of autonomous drones used for passenger services. Leading provider of shared work space in China. Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCCOU) $220M $276M 0% +3% +3% Loha (LOHA) $38M Consumer Staples Maxim Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry. Organic food distributor in China. CIIG Merger (CIICU) $225M $281M 0% +2% +2% Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company. LIV Capital Acquisition (LIVKU) $70M $86M 0% +0% +0% Blank check company led by a team from LIV Capital targeting Mexico. OneConnect (OCFT) $312M $3,673M -23% +0% +0% Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Sprout Social (SPT) $150M $894M 0% -2% -2% Provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to manage social media accounts.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.