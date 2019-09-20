US IPO Weekly Recap: Health and tech shine as week’s 5 IPOs close Friday up 20% or more

Five health and tech companies went public this week, and each finished the week up at least 20%. One SPAC also IPO'd. Three companies and one SPAC submitted initial filings.



After weeks of nonstop news coverage, The We Company (WE) delayed its IPO to the 4Q19. Another mega IPO, Airbnb, announced it would seek public markets in 2020.



The leader of the pack was Datadog (DDOG), which priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $648 million and command a market cap of $8.7 billion (+32% vs. original midpoint). With strong growth (97% y/y) and a loyal customer base (146% dollar-based retention in 2018), the company is a solid contender in the highly competitive market for IT monitoring software. Despite coming to market at a premium valuation to the peer median, investors were willing to throw Datadog a bone given its growth and near-profitability; it finished the week up 34%.



Envista (NVST) priced within the range to raise $589 million and command a $3.4 billion market cap. The company, spun off from Danaher, has the second largest market share in its $23 billion market, despite single-digit growth. Envista priced at a clear discount to its peers and finished the week up 31%.



Ping Identity (PING) priced its $188 million deal at the midpoint to be valued at $1.2 billion, a discount to its cybersecurity peers. The company has lumpy sales growth, but it’s profitable (22% LTM adjusted EBITDA margin) with a large market opportunity. Backed by Vista Equity (its first IPO), Ping Identity finished the week up 29%.



IGM Biosciences (IGMS) popped 52% on its first day, the highest of the week, before coming down to end the week with a 34% gain. The company raised $175 million (70% bought by insiders) to command a $492 million market cap, and it finished the week up 34%. Exagen (XGN) priced its $50 million IPO at the bottom of the range and finished the week up 21%.





6 IPOs During the Week of September 16th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 09/20 Datadog (DDOG) $648M $8,707M 32% +39% +34% Provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stacks. IGM Biosciences (IGMS) $175M $492M 0% +52% +34% Phase 1/Preclinical immuno-oncology biotech developing engineered antibodies. Envista (NVST) $589M $3,402M -2% +27% +31% Dental supplies and equipment unit being carved out of Danaher. Ping Identity (PING) $188M $1,200M 0% +34% +29% Provides an enterprise security platform focused on identity access management. Exagen (XGN) $50M $181M -7% +33% +21% Sells blood tests that can diagnose, prognose, or monitor autoimmune diseases. Apex Technology Acq. (APTXU) $305M $381M 0% +2% +2% Blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business.

6 IPOs During the Week of September 16th, 2019 4 Filings During the Week of September 16th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 09/20 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Datadog (DDOG) $648M $8,707M 32% +39% +34% BellRing Brands (BRBR) $300M Consumer Staples Morgan Stanley Provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stacks. Spinoff of Post's active nutrition unit selling protein shakes, bars, and powders. IGM Biosciences (IGMS) $175M $492M 0% +52% +34% BI Acquisition (BIACU) $200M SPAC Deutsche Bank Phase 1/Preclinical immuno-oncology biotech developing engineered antibodies. Blank check company targeting the metals, mining, and natural resources sector. Envista (NVST) $589M $3,402M -2% +27% +31% Innate Pharma (IPHA) $100M Health Care Citi Dental supplies and equipment unit being carved out of Danaher. Commercial-stage French biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer. Ping Identity (PING) $188M $1,200M 0% +34% +29% Karat Packaging (KRAT) $50M Materials National Sec. Provides an enterprise security platform focused on identity access management. Produces environmentally-friendly food packaging and consumables. Exagen (XGN) $50M $181M -7% +33% +21% Sells blood tests that can diagnose, prognose, or monitor autoimmune diseases. Apex Technology Acq. (APTXU) $305M $381M 0% +2% +2% Blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.