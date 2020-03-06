US IPO Weekly Recap: GFL's billion-dollar IPO stumbles in shaky market
A billion-dollar IPO and two SPACs entered the market this past week, and four IPOs and five SPACs submitted initial filings. The VIX volatility index is still at record-high levels and the turbulent market environment shows no signs of steadying just yet.
Waste giant GFL Environmental (GFL) upsized its share offering and priced below the range to raise $1.4 billion at a $6.9 billion market cap on the NYSE and the TSX. The company raised an additional $775 million through a concurrent tangible equity unit offering. Following its postponement in October, GFL reportedly again faced valuation pushback, given current market conditions as well as its high debt load. The offering proceeds will give the company greater balance sheet flexibility, but it remains highly levered (5.4x net debt/LTM adj. EBITDA). GFL broke issue on its first day of trading and finished the week down 10%.
LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU), a SPAC formed by healthcare-focused boutique investment bank LifeSci Capital, raised $60 million to acquire a healthcare business. Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan’s sixth SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC.U) raised $600 million to become the year’s second largest blank check company to date.
|3 IPOs During the Week of March 2nd, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 03/06
|Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC.U)
|$600M
|$725M
|0%
|+4%
|+4%
|Sixth blank check company formed by SPAC veteran Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan.
|LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU)
|$60M
|$73M
|0%
|+3%
|+3%
|Blank check company formed by LifeSci Capital targeting the healthcare industry.
|GFL Environmental (GFL)
|$1,425M
|$6,902M
|-14%
|-12%
|-10%
|North America's fourth-largest diversified waste management firm.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
a wave of filings in the week prior Albertsons Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Ayala Pharmaceuticals Lyra Therapeutics
Fortress Value Acquisition CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Live Oak Acquisition Collective Growth Corp Roth CH Acquisition
|9 Filings During the Week of March 2nd, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Albertsons (ACI)
|$2,000M
|Consumer Staples
|BofA
|US grocer operating under Albertsons, Safeway, and other banners.
|Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)
|$50M
|Health Care
|Citi
|Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for aggressive cancers.
|CC Neuberger Principal I (PCPL.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Goldman
|SPAC targeting the financial, technology, and business services sectors.
|Fortress Value (FVAC.U)
|$300M
|SPAC
|Deutsche Bank
|Blank check company formed by executives at Fortress Investment Group.
|Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA)
|$58M
|Health Care
|BofA
|Phase 2 biotech targeting ear, nose, and throat diseases.
|Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL)
|$100M
|Health Care
|Morgan Stanley
|Phase 1/2 oncology biotech focusing on small molecule therapies.
|Roth CH Acquisition (ROCHU)
|$75M
|SPAC
|Roth Cap.
|Blank check company formed by executives at Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum.
|Collective Growth Corp (CGROU)
|$150M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry.
|Live Oak Acquisition (LOAK.U)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Jefferies
|Blank check company led by the former CEOs of FBR and Nuveen targeting a growth business.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: GFL's billion-dollar IPO stumbles in shaky market
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Cannabis SPAC Collective Growth Corp files for a $150 million IPO
- Cloud-based construction software provider Procore Technologies files for an estimated $400 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: Waste giant GFL recycles its billion-dollar IPO
- IPO Weekly Recap: Yes, the IPO Market has caught the coronavirus