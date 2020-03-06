IPOs

US IPO Weekly Recap: GFL's billion-dollar IPO stumbles in shaky market

A billion-dollar IPO and two SPACs entered the market this past week, and four IPOs and five SPACs submitted initial filings. The VIX volatility index is still at record-high levels&nbsp;and the turbulent market environment shows no signs of steadying just yet.

Waste giant GFL Environmental (GFL) upsized its share offering and priced below the range to raise $1.4 billion at a $6.9 billion market cap on the NYSE and the TSX. The company raised an additional $775 million through a concurrent tangible equity unit offering. Following its postponement in October, GFL reportedly again faced valuation pushback, given current market conditions as well as its high debt load. The offering proceeds will give the company greater balance sheet flexibility, but it remains highly levered (5.4x net debt/LTM adj. EBITDA). GFL broke issue on its first day of trading and finished the week down 10%.

LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU), a SPAC formed by healthcare-focused boutique investment bank LifeSci Capital, raised $60 million to acquire a healthcare business. Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan&rsquo;s sixth SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC.U) raised $600 million to become the year&rsquo;s second largest blank check company to date.

3 IPOs During the Week of March 2nd, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 03/06
Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC.U) $600M $725M 0% +4% +4%
Sixth blank check company formed by SPAC veteran Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan.
LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU) $60M $73M 0% +3% +3%
Blank check company formed by LifeSci Capital targeting the healthcare industry.
GFL Environmental (GFL) $1,425M $6,902M -14% -12% -10%
North America's fourth-largest diversified waste management firm.

a wave of filings in the week prior Albertsons Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Ayala Pharmaceuticals Lyra Therapeutics

Fortress Value Acquisition CC Neuberger Principal Holdings I Live Oak Acquisition Collective Growth Corp Roth CH Acquisition

9 Filings During the Week of March 2nd, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Albertsons (ACI) $2,000M Consumer Staples BofA
US grocer operating under Albertsons, Safeway, and other banners.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) $50M Health Care Citi
Phase 2 biotech developing small molecule therapies for aggressive cancers.
CC Neuberger Principal I (PCPL.U) $300M SPAC Goldman
SPAC targeting the financial, technology, and business services sectors.
Fortress Value (FVAC.U) $300M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Blank check company formed by executives at Fortress Investment Group.
Lyra Therapeutics (LYRA) $58M Health Care BofA
Phase 2 biotech targeting ear, nose, and throat diseases.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (ZNTL) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley
Phase 1/2 oncology biotech focusing on small molecule therapies.
Roth CH Acquisition (ROCHU) $75M SPAC Roth Cap.
Blank check company formed by executives at Roth Capital and Craig-Hallum.
Collective Growth Corp (CGROU) $150M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company led by former Canopy Growth execs targeting the cannabis industry.
Live Oak Acquisition (LOAK.U) $200M SPAC Jefferies
Blank check company led by the former CEOs of FBR and Nuveen targeting a growth business.

IPO Market Snapshot

