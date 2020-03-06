US IPO Weekly Recap: GFL's billion-dollar IPO stumbles in shaky market

A billion-dollar IPO and two SPACs entered the market this past week, and four IPOs and five SPACs submitted initial filings. The VIX volatility index is still at record-high levels and the turbulent market environment shows no signs of steadying just yet.



Waste giant GFL Environmental (GFL) upsized its share offering and priced below the range to raise $1.4 billion at a $6.9 billion market cap on the NYSE and the TSX. The company raised an additional $775 million through a concurrent tangible equity unit offering. Following its postponement in October, GFL reportedly again faced valuation pushback, given current market conditions as well as its high debt load. The offering proceeds will give the company greater balance sheet flexibility, but it remains highly levered (5.4x net debt/LTM adj. EBITDA). GFL broke issue on its first day of trading and finished the week down 10%.



LifeSci Acquisition (LSACU), a SPAC formed by healthcare-focused boutique investment bank LifeSci Capital, raised $60 million to acquire a healthcare business. Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan’s sixth SPAC Flying Eagle Acquisition (FEAC.U) raised $600 million to become the year’s second largest blank check company to date.





