US IPO Weekly Recap: Crypto exchange Coinbase joins the pipeline in a 1 IPO week

One IPO and 29 SPACs went public this past week to close out February. The IPO pipeline remained active with 15 IPOs and 51 SPACs submitting initial filings. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) filed for a direct listing.

Canada-based Score Media and Gaming (SCR), which provides sports-focused digital media and betting products, raised $162 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. The company priced below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR). Score’s media app, theScore, ranked third in North America among multi-sport news and data applications in the 12 months ended 11/30/20. Score finished flat.

29 SPACs raised $10.7 billion, led by Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan’s Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNGU), which raised $1.5 billion in the largest blank check IPO of 2021 to date. So far this year, SPACs are averaging just over 3 deals per day, and at that rate they would complete more than 1,000 offerings by year end.

30 IPOs During the Week of February 22nd, 2021
Issuer
Business		 Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 02/26
CM Life Sciences II (CMIIU) $240M $300M 0% +25% +35%
Second blank check company formed by Casdin Capital and Corvex Management targeting a life science business.
ARYA Sciences Acq. IV (ARYD) $130M $167M 0% +11% +11%
Fourth healthcare-focused blank check company formed by Perceptive Advisors.
Kensington Capital II (KCAC.U) $200M $250M 0% +10% +10%
Second blank check company led by the founder of Kensington Capital targeting the auto industry.
Soaring Eagle Acq. (SRNGU) $1,500M $1,875M 0% +9% +9%
Seventh blank check company formed by SPAC veteran Jeff Sagansky and former MGM CEO Harry Sloan.
Gores Holdings VIII (GIIXU) $300M $375M 0% +4% +6%
Eighth blank check company formed by The Gores Group.
FTAC Athena Acq. (FTAAU) $220M $302M 0% +7% +5%
Blank check company led by Betsy Cohen (The Bancorp) and Amanda Abrams (Cohen & Co.) targeting fintech.
Arctos NorthStar Acq. (ANAC.U) $275M $344M 0% +4% +4%
Blank check company formed by Arctos Sports Partners targeting the sports, media, and entertainment sectors.
Slam Corp. (SLAMU) $500M $625M 0% +5% +4%
Blank check company formed by former pro baseball player Alex Rodriguez and Antara Capital.
Gores Holdings VII (GSEVU) $480M $600M 0% +6% +4%
Seventh blank check company formed by The Gores Group.
Colicity (COLIU) $300M $375M 0% +5% +3%
Blank check company formed by Pendrell targeting TMT.
Austerlitz Acquisition I (AUS.U) $600M $857M 0% +3% +3%
Fifth blank check company formed by financial services veteran Bill Foley.
Freedom Acquisition I (FACT.U) $300M $375M 0% +3% +3%
Blank check company led by the former CEO of Credit Suisse targeting financial services.
Leo Holdings III (LIII.U) $240M $300M 0% +3% +3%
Third blank check company formed by Lion Capital executives targeting consumer businesses.
Austerlitz Acquisition II (ASZ.U) $1,200M $1,714M 0% +3% +3%
Sixth blank check company formed by financial services veteran Bill Foley.
Velocity Acquisition (VELOU) $200M $250M 0% +2% +2%
Second blank check company formed by &vest targeting digital transformation.
Hudson Executive Inv. III (HIIIU) $525M $656M 0% +3% +1%
Third blank company formed by Hudson Executive Capital targeting high-growth industries.
Fusion Acquisition II (FSNB.U) $435M $544M 0% +1% +1%
Second blank check company formed by industry veterans targeting financial services.
SilverBox Engaged I (SBEAU) $300M $375M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company formed by SilverBox Capital and Engaged Capital.
EJF Acquisition (EJFAU) $250M $313M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company formed by EJF Capital targeting the financial services sector.
Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBLU) $300M $375M 0% +2% +1%
Blank check company formed by Cartesian Capital Group targeting high-growth businesses.
Isleworth Healthcare Acq. (ISLEU) $180M $228M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company targeting healthcare innovation.
Flame Acquisition (FLME.U) $250M $313M 0% +1% +1%
Blank check company led by oil and gas veterans targeting the energy sector.
Warrior Technologies Acq. (WARR.U) $240M $300M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company targeting a business in the environmental services sector with strong ESG practices.
African Gold Acquisition (AGAC.U) $360M $450M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company led by South African investors and operators targeting the gold mining industry.
MCAP Acquisition (MACQU) $275M $344M 0% +0% +0%
Blank check company formed by Monroe Capital targeting technology.
Ibere Pharmaceuticals (IBERU) $120M $150M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company formed by PIPV Capital targeting pharmaceutical or life science businesses.
USHG Acquisition (HUGSU) $250M $319M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company formed by Danny Meyer and Union Square Hospitality Group.
BOA Acquisition (BOASU) $200M $250M 0% n/a +0%
Blank check company led by the heads of Seligman Group and Foxhall Partners targeting real estate technology.
Score Media and Gaming (SCR) $162M $1,335M 0% +14% +0%
Canadian provider of sports-focused digital media and betting products.
Twelve Seas Investment II (TWLVU) $300M $387M 0% -1% -1%
Blank check company targeting global companies located outside the US.


15 IPOs, 51 SPACs, and one direct listing submitted initial filings this past week. The leader of the pack, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) filed to directly list on the Nasdaq, hot on the heels of recent private transactions that valued the company at more than $100 billion.
 
Defense contractor Leonardo DRS (DRS) filed for an estimated $2 billion IPO. Luxury wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) and Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P Vine Energy (VEI) both filed to raise an estimated $300 million. Software development platform DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN), Chinese IoT platform Tuya (TUYA.RC), Chinese biotech Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB), microbiome biotech Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH), cancer biotech Instil Bio (TIL), mobile car auction platform ACV Auctions (ACVA), communication platform Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM), and South African software provider Karooooo (KARO) all filed to raise $100 million. Chinese wealth management services provider Hywin Holdings (HYW) filed to raise $48 million, cancer biotech Transcode Therapeutics (RNAZ) filed to raise $30 million, Chinese co-working provider Building DreamStar Technology (BDS) filed to raise $25 million, and OTC-listed Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) filed for a $20 million Nasdaq uplisting.

51 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners’ Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU), which filed to raise $750 million.

67 Filings During the Week of February 22nd, 2021
Issuer
Business		 Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
ACV Auctions (ACVA) $100M Technology Goldman
Mobile platform for wholesale car auctions.
Avalon Acquisition (AVACU) $200M SPAC Maxim
Blank check company targeting a business in the financial services sector.
Big Sky Growth Partners (BSKYU) $300M SPAC Goldman
Blank check company targeting digitally native internet retail and direct-to-consumer businesses.
Blueprint Health Merger (BLUEU.RC) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse
Blank check company formed by Blueprint Health targeting digital healthcare businesses.
Build Acquisition (BGSX.U) $200M SPAC Cowen
Blank check company formed by BuildGroup targeting software and tech-enabled services.
BYTE Acquisition (BYTSU) $300M SPAC Citi
Blank check company targeting the Israeli technology industry.
Connect Biopharma (CNTB) $100M Health Care Jefferies
Chinese Phase 2 biotech developing therapies for T cell-driven inflammatory diseases.
Cornerstone Capital Hold (CSICU) $250M SPAC JP Morgan
Blank check company founded by Cornerstone Investment Capital.
FAST Acquisition II (FZT.U) $200M SPAC Jefferies
Third blank check company formed by &vest targeting dining and hospitality.
Finch Therapeutics (FNCH) $100M Health Care BofA
Phase 3-ready biotech developing microbiome therapeutics.
Foresite Life Sciences (FLSU.RC) $250M SPAC Jefferies
Third blank check company formed by Foresite Capital targeting biotech and life sciences.
Hywin Holdings (HYW) $48M Financials Network 1
Provides wealth management services in China.
Instil Bio (TIL) $100M Health Care Morgan Stanley
Early stage biotech developing cell therapies for cancer.
Intermedia (INTM) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley
Provides a cloud-based communication platform for businesses.
Kadem Sustainable Impact (KSICU) $175M SPAC BMO
Blank check company targeting electric vehicles, energy storage and distribution, and mobility technology.
Karooooo (KARO) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley
South African provider of vehicle fleet management software.
Leonardo DRS (DRS) $2,000M Industrials Goldman
Defense product and technology provider being spun out of Leonardo.
RMG Acquisition IV (RMGDU) $275M SPAC BofA
Fourth blank check company formed by Riverside's James Carpenter and former Carlyle executive Robert Mancini.
RMG Acquisition V (RMGEU) $425M SPAC BofA
Fifth blank check company formed by Riverside's James Carpenter and former Carlyle executive Robert Mancini.
RMG Acquisition VII (RMGGU) $725M SPAC BofA
Sixth blank check company formed by Riverside's James Carpenter and former Carlyle executive Robert Mancini.
StoneBridge Acquisition (APACU) $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company targeting "new economy sectors" in Asia Pacific.
Switchback III Corp (SWBT.U) $275M SPAC Goldman
Third blank check company formed by NGP and former RSP Permian execs targeting sustainable energy tech.
Tiga Acquisition II (TTO.U) $200M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by Tiga Investments.
Tiga Acquisition III (TTRE.U) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse
Third blank check company formed by Tiga Investments.
TortoiseEcofin Acq. III (TRTL) $300M SPAC Barclays
Third blank check company led by Vincent Cubbage targeting the energy transition and sustainability arena.
Transcode Therapeutics (RNAZ) $30M Health Care ThinkEquity
Preclinical biotech developing RNA-based therapies for cancer.
Tuya (TUYA.RC) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley
Provides an IoT cloud platform for smart devices.
AF Acquisition (AFAQU) $200M SPAC Cowen
Blank check company targeting the food and beverage, wellness, beauty, pet, and personal care sectors.
Building DreamStar Tech (BDS) $25M Real Estate Univest Sec.
Provides flexible co-working spaces in China.
CM Life Sciences III (CMLTU) $400M SPAC Jefferies
Third blank check company formed by Casdin Capital and Corvex Management targeting a life science business.
Coinbase (COIN) $0M Financials
Operates a cryptocurrency exchange and digital currency wallets.
DigitalOcean (DOCN) $100M Technology Morgan Stanley
Offers cloud computing services and web development tools to SMBs.
INSU Acquisition IV (IAIV.RC) $220M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Fourth blank check company formed by Cohen & Company targeting the insurance industry.
Jaws Hurricane Acq. (HCNEU) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse
Sixth blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht.
Jaws Wildcat Acquisition (WCATU) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse
Fifth blank check company led by Starwood Capital founder Barry Sternlicht.
Orion Biotech Opp. (ORIAU) $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company formed by MSD Partners and Panacea Venture targeting the biotech and life science sectors.
Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) $20M Technology ThinkEquity
Develops and sells drone software and products.
Sierra Lake Acquisition (SIERU) $300M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Blank check company led by the former CEO of Stericycle and others with industrial, consumer, and finance experience.
Velocity Merger (VEMC.U) $250M SPAC Morgan Stanley
Blank check company formed by Tarsadia targeting the fintech industry.
B. Riley Principal 250 (BRIVU) $250M SPAC B. Riley FBR
Fourth blank check company formed by diversified financial services firm B. Riley Financial.
FinTech Acquisition VI (FTVIU) $220M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Tenth blank check company formed by management of The Bancorp to acquire a fintech business.
Global Consumer Acq. (GACQU) $200M SPAC Kingswood Cap. Mkts.
Blank check company targeting the consumer products and services sectors.
Golden Arrow Merger (GAMCU) $250M SPAC BTIG
Blank check company targeting healthcare and healthcare-related infrastructure.
Tech & Energy Transition (TETCU) $350M SPAC Citi
Blank check company backed by Macquarie targeting differentiated tech.
Tekkorp Digital Acq. II (TEKCU) $150M SPAC Jefferies
Second blank check company formed by Tekkorp Capital targeting the digital media and leisure industries.
Acies Acquisition II (ATWOU) $250M SPAC Morgan Stanley
Blank check company targeting live, location-based, and mobile experiential entertainment.
Bilander Acquisition (TWCBU) $150M SPAC Morgan Stanley
Fifth blank check company formed by True Wind Capital targeting the tech sector.
Duckhorn (NAPA) $300M Consumer Staples JP Morgan
Produces and distributes luxury wine in North America.
Galliot Acquisition (TWCGU) $250M SPAC Morgan Stanley
Fourth blank check company formed by True Wind Capital targeting the tech sector.
Graf Acquisition III (GRAF.U) $300M SPAC Oppenheimer
Blank check company led by SPAC veteran James Graf targeting industrial and other sectors.
Graf Acquisition IV (GFOR.U) $150M SPAC Oppenheimer
Blank check company led by SPAC veteran James Graf targeting industrial and other sectors.
Guggenheim SPAC I (GGI.U) $500M SPAC Citi
Blank check company formed by Guggenheim Partners targeting the financial services sector.
GX Acquisition II (GXIIU) $300M SPAC Cantor Fitz.
Second blank check company led by the Managing Partners of Trimaran Capital Partners.
Healthwell Acquisition I (HWELU) $250M SPAC Jefferies
Blank check company targeting technology-enabled healthcare businesses.
Khosla Ventures Acq. IV (KVSD) $200M SPAC Goldman
The fourth blank check company formed by Khosla Ventures targeting differentiated tech with large market opportunities.
Leo Holdings IV (LIVU.RC) $300M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Fourth blank check company formed by Lion Capital executives targeting consumer businesses.
Queen's Gambit II (QWNBU) $300M SPAC Barclays
Second blank check company with an all-female team formed by VC Victoria Grace and Agility Logistics targeting a sustainable business.
Aspirational Consumer II (ASCLU.RC) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse
Second blank check company formed by executives at LVMH and L Catterton targeting a lifestyle business.
ESM Acquisition (ESM.U) $300M SPAC Credit Suisse
Blank check company formed by The Energy & Minerals Group and former Xstrata CEO Mick Davis.
Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU) $750M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Blank check company formed by The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners.
L Catterton Asia Acq. (LCAAU.RC) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse
Blank check company led by L Catterton Asia executives targeting consumer technology.
New Providence Acq. III (NPACU) $300M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Third blank check company led by former soda executives targeting the consumer sector.
New Providence Acq.II (NPABU) $200M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Second blank check company led by former soda executives targeting the consumer sector.
PWP Forward Acquisition I (FRWAU) $200M SPAC Citi
Blank check company backed by Perella Weinberg targeting women-forward companies.
Tio Tech A (TIOAU) $300M SPAC Deutsche Bank
Blank check company targeting technology-enabled businesses in Europe.
Vine Energy (VEI) $300M Energy Citi
Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P operating in Louisiana's Haynesville Basin.
Waldencast Acquisition (WALDU) $250M SPAC Credit Suisse
Blank check company formed by Waldencast Ventures and the former CFO of Anheuser-Busch InBev.


IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/25/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 2.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 2.0%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 3.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 3.9%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.

