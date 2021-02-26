US IPO Weekly Recap: Crypto exchange Coinbase joins the pipeline in a 1 IPO week

One IPO and 29 SPACs went public this past week to close out February. The IPO pipeline remained active with 15 IPOs and 51 SPACs submitting initial filings. Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) filed for a direct listing.



Canada-based Score Media and Gaming (SCR), which provides sports-focused digital media and betting products, raised $162 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. The company priced below the as-converted last close of its shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange (SCR). Score’s media app, theScore, ranked third in North America among multi-sport news and data applications in the 12 months ended 11/30/20. Score finished flat.



29 SPACs raised $10.7 billion, led by Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan’s Soaring Eagle Acquisition (SRNGU), which raised $1.5 billion in the largest blank check IPO of 2021 to date. So far this year, SPACs are averaging just over 3 deals per day, and at that rate they would complete more than 1,000 offerings by year end.







15 IPOs, 51 SPACs, and one direct listing submitted initial filings this past week. The leader of the pack, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase (COIN) filed to directly list on the Nasdaq, hot on the heels of recent private transactions that valued the company at more than $100 billion.



Defense contractor Leonardo DRS (DRS) filed for an estimated $2 billion IPO. Luxury wine producer The Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) and Blackstone-backed natural gas E&P Vine Energy (VEI) both filed to raise an estimated $300 million. Software development platform DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN), Chinese IoT platform Tuya (TUYA.RC), Chinese biotech Connect Biopharma Holdings (CNTB), microbiome biotech Finch Therapeutics Group (FNCH), cancer biotech Instil Bio (TIL), mobile car auction platform ACV Auctions (ACVA), communication platform Intermedia Cloud Communications (INTM), and South African software provider Karooooo (KARO) all filed to raise $100 million. Chinese wealth management services provider Hywin Holdings (HYW) filed to raise $48 million, cancer biotech Transcode Therapeutics (RNAZ) filed to raise $30 million, Chinese co-working provider Building DreamStar Technology (BDS) filed to raise $25 million, and OTC-listed Red Cat Holdings (RCAT) filed for a $20 million Nasdaq uplisting.



51 SPACs submitted initial filings, led by The Gores Group and Guggenheim Partners’ Gores Guggenheim (GGPIU), which filed to raise $750 million.







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/25/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 2.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 2.0%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 3.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 3.9%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Nexi.



The article US IPO Weekly Recap: Crypto exchange Coinbase joins the pipeline in a 1 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

