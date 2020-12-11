US IPO Weekly Recap: Airbnb and DoorDash make their public debuts in a 10 IPO week

10 IPOs entered the public market this past week headlined by Airbnb (ABNB) and DoorDash (DASH), which completed the largest and second-largest IPOs of 2020, respectively. They were joined by 20 blank check IPOs in the busiest week for SPACs ever. New filing activity continued to pump the brakes, with just two IPOs and four SPACs submitting initial filings.



In the largest IPO of the year, Airbnb (ABNB) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $3.5 billion at a $46.4 billion market cap. The company is a clear leader in the short-term rental space, and thanks to its asset-light model and global network, it has been the fastest hospitality company to rebound from COVID-19. While unprofitable, the company has posted positive free cash flow since 2016. Airbnb soared 113% on its first day, the best pop for a billion-dollar IPO ever, and finished up 105%.



DoorDash (DASH) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $3.4 billion at a $38.3 billion market cap. With a 50% share of the US market, DoorDash is North America’s largest delivery service. The company saw explosive growth in the 9mo20 due to COVID-19 and turned profitable on an EBITDA basis. DoorDash popped 86% on its first day and finished the week up 71%.



Biosimulation software company Certara (CERT) upsized and priced above the range to raise $668 million at a $3.5 billion market cap. The company operates in the large and growing drug discovery and development industries, serving over 1,600 biopharmas and academic institutions with a 90%+ renewal rate. Insiders sold 50% of the shares in the offering. Certara finished up 66%.



Enterprise AI software maker C3.ai (AI) priced well above the upwardly revised range to raise $651 million at a $5.6 billion market cap. C3 was founded and is led by Siebel Systems and Oracle alum Tom Siebel, and it is targeting a multibillion-dollar market opportunity. The company is unprofitable, and revenue is highly concentrated. C3 finished up 185%.



Drug discovery platform AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) upsized and priced above the range to raise $483 million at a $6.4 billion market cap. While unprofitable, the company has strong sales momentum with 34 new programs in the 9mo20, and it has a potentially lucrative partnership with Eli Lilly. AbCellera finished up 195%.



Gene therapy biotech 4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) further upsized and priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $193 million at a $625 million market cap. The company is developing targeted and evolved AAV vectors, a novel area of study, and it currently has three candidates in Phase 1 or 1/2 trials. 4D finished up 76%.



Hydroponics supplier Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) priced above the upwardly revised range to raise $173 million at a $711 million market cap. A picks-and-shovel cannabis play, it relies on the highly regulated industry for most of its sales. Unprofitable, the company saw growth accelerate in the MRQ, and margins have improved due to increased propriety product offerings. Hydrofarm finished up 142%.



AdTech platform PubMatic (PUBM) priced above the range to raise $118 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. Profitable with strong growth, the company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. It has a sticky customer base, though its largest customer was 20%+ of its 9mo20 revenue. PubMatic finished up 25%.



French-listed drug developer Nanobiotix (NBTX) upsized and priced at the low end to raise $99 million at a $502 million market cap. The company’s lead candidate completed the regulatory process for CE mark in April 2019, allowing the product to be commercialized in the EU for locally advanced soft tissue sarcoma. Nanobiotix finished up 26%.



Sleep apnea medical device maker Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) upsized and priced at the midpoint to raise $21 million at a $110 million market cap. Unprofitable with explosive growth, the company’s patented oral appliances have proven effective in over 15,000 patients treated worldwide. Vivos finished up 50%.



20 SPACs raised $4.8 billion in the busiest week ever for the IPO alternative. The group was led by Motive Partners’ fintech-focused Motive Capital (MOTV.U), Periphas Capital’s Periphas Capital Partnering (PCPC.U), and UnitedHealth founder’s Senior Connect Acquisition I (SNRHU), all of which raised $360 million.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.





Two IPOs and four SPACs submitted initial filings. Chinese CRM platform Infobird (BIRD) filed to raise $25 million and renewable energy firm Montauk Renewables (MNTK) filed to raise $20 million. Cantor Fitzgerald’s fourth SPAC CF Acquisition IV (CFIVU) filed to raise $400 million, 7GC and Hennessy Capital’s 7GC & Co. Holdings (VIIU) filed to raise $175 million, life science SPAC Big Cypress Acquisition (BCYPU) filed to raise $75 million, and healthcare SPAC FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition (FOXWU) filed to raise $50 million.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/10/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 115.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 13.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (MRNA) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 41.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 8.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



The article US IPO Weekly Recap: Airbnb and DoorDash make their public debuts in a 10 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.