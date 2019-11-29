US IPO Weekly Recap: A quiet Thanksgiving week for the IPO market

The IPO market had a quiet holiday week with just one SPAC going public. A micro-cap restaurant chain and two SPACs submitted initial filings. In other IPO news, the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA) hit a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of the 4Q.



Led by industry veterans, Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U), a blank check company targeting E&Ps and midstream businesses, raised $250 million in its upsized IPO.





1 IPO During the Week of November 25th, 2019 3 Filings During the Week of November 25th, 2019 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Market Cap at IPO Price vs. Midpoint First Day Return Return at 11/29 IssuerBusiness Deal Size Sector Lead Underwriter Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U) $250M $331M 0% +0% +0% Muscle Maker (MMB.RC) $7M Consumer Discretionary Alexander Capital Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business. Healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 39 mostly-franchised stores. CIIG Merger (CIICU) $225M SPAC UBS Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company. Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCCOU) $200M SPAC Cantor Fitz. Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.

