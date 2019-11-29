The IPO market had a quiet holiday week with just one SPAC going public. A micro-cap restaurant chain and two SPACs submitted initial filings. In other IPO news, the Renaissance IPO Index (IPOUSA) hit a 3-month high, up 11.5% since the start of the 4Q.
Led by industry veterans, Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U), a blank check company targeting E&Ps and midstream businesses, raised $250 million in its upsized IPO.
|1 IPO During the Week of November 25th, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Market Cap at IPO
|Price vs. Midpoint
|First Day Return
|Return at 11/29
|Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U)
|$250M
|$331M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business.
|IssuerBusiness
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Lead Underwriter
|Alussa Energy Acquisition (ALUS.U)
|$250M
|$331M
|0%
|+0%
|+0%
|Muscle Maker (MMB.RC)
|$7M
|Consumer Discretionary
|Alexander Capital
|Blank check company targeting oil and gas E&Ps and midstream business.
|Healthy fast casual restaurant chain with 39 mostly-franchised stores.
|CIIG Merger (CIICU)
|$225M
|SPAC
|UBS
|Blank check company formed by industry veterans to acquire a technology, media, or telecom company.
|Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCCOU)
|$200M
|SPAC
|Cantor Fitz.
|Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: A quiet Thanksgiving week for the IPO market
