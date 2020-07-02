US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 IPOs close out the 2Q in shortened holiday week

Three IPOs raised $2.3 billion this past week, led by Dun & Bradstreet's (DNB) billion-dollar deal. All three IPOs upsized their deals and priced above the range.





Commercial data analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) raised $1.7 billion at a $9 billion market cap. The long-standing company was taken private in February 2019 by a consortium led by FNF's Bill Foley for $6.1 billion, half the size of its EV at pricing. The overhauled management team is now attempting to accelerate the company's historically lackluster growth, though the company remains highly levered post-IPO. Dun & Bradstreet finished 23%.







Lemonade (LMND), an online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance platform, raised $319 million at a market cap of $1.7 billion. The company is fast-growing and highly unprofitable company saw a 144% increase in gross earned premiums in the 1Q20 and has shown the ability to win first-time insurance buyers. Lemonade finished 139%.







Accolade (ACCD), a healthcare benefits management platform for self-insured employers, raised $220 million at a market cap of $1.2 billion. Accolade's margins have been steadily improving, but the fast-growing company remains highly unprofitable. Accolade finished 35%.





Three SPACs also went public this past week. Goldman Sachs' second blank check company GS Acquisitions Holdings II (GSAH.U) raised $700 million, TMT-focused SPAC Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition (CPSR.U) raised $240 million, and EcoR1 Capital's biotech SPAC Panacea Acquisition (PANA.U) raised $125 million.









Ten IPOs and five SPACs submitted initial filings. Jamf (JAMF.RC), which provides workflow software for apple devices, filed for an estimated $300 million IPO. Environmental management and remediation service provider Montrose Environmental Group (MEG) filed to raise $160 million. Tax software platform Vertex (VERX) filed to raise $100 million. Biotechs Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) and Annexon (ANNX) both filed to raise $100 million. Inozyme Pharma (INZY) filed to raise $86 million. Four micro-cap companies filed; Israeli pain relief biotech PainReform (PRFX) filed to raise $25 million, Chinese biomass energy producer CN Energy (CNEY) filed to raise $23 million, Phase 2 neurodevelopment biotech PaxMedica (PXMD) filed to raise $17 million, and pancreatic cancer biotech Sun BioPharma (SNBP) filed to raise $12 million.





Digital entertainment SPAC Ascendant Digital Acquisition (ACND.U) filed to raise $300 million, real estate SPAC Property Solutions Acquisitions (PSACU) filed to raise $200 million, healthcare SPAC Deerfield Healthcare Technology Acquisitions (DFHTU) filed to raise $125 million, travel SPAC GO Acquisition (GOAC.RC) filed to raise $500 million, and North American energy SPAC East Resources Acquisition (ERES.U) filed to raise $300 million.









IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 7/1/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 31.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 3.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 16.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 10.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Xiaomi.The article US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 IPOs close out the 2Q in shortened holiday week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



