IPOs
VEL

US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 Chinese companies and a mortgage lender kick off the 2020 US IPO market

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

Three Chinese issuers and a mortgage lender entered the public market this past week. All four priced below the midpoint. A German issuer and a SPAC submitted initial filings.

Chinese property management company Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) priced below the range of $14.50-$16.50 to raise $130 million (76% from insiders) at a market cap of $2.7 billion. One of the top three apartment rental platforms in China, it is highly unprofitable (-15% gross margin). PhoenixTree finished flat.

Chinese biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) raised $104 million at a $909 million market cap. &nbsp;The first Chinese biotech to IPO in the US in over two years and the second largest to IPO in the US ever, I-Mab finished down 11%.

LIZHI (LIZI), the largest user-generated podcast platform in China, raised $45 million (73% indicated on by insiders) at a $503 million market cap.The high growth, unprofitable company has a large market opportunity, and its peers have traded well recently. LIZHI finished up 6%.

Mortgage lender Velocity Financial (VEL) priced below the $14-$16 range to raise $94 million at a $247 million market cap.&nbsp; The company has high loan yields and grew originations 33% in 2018, but it is highly levered.&nbsp; Velocity finished up 4%.

4 IPOs During the Week of January 13th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 01/17
LIZHI (LIZI) $45M $503M -8% +6% +6%
Chinese interactive podcast platform for user-generated content.
Velocity Financial (VEL) $94M $247M -13% +4% +4%
Mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties.
Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) $130M $2,711M -13% +0% +0%
Renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities.
I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) $104M $909M 4% -11% -11%
Late-stage cancer/autoimmune biotech developing in-licensed antibodies in China.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.





4 Filings During the Week of January 13th, 2020
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU) $100M SPAC I-Bankers
Blank check company formed by East Stone Capital to acquire a fintech business.
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) $14M Real Estate Roth Cap.
Cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage.
Revolution Medicines (RVMD) $100M Health Care JP Morgan
Clinical stage biotech developing novel targeted therapies for cancer.
Atotech (ATC) $1,000M Materials Citi
Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.










US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 Chinese companies and a mortgage lender kick off the 2020 US IPO market

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VEL

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular