US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 Chinese companies and a mortgage lender kick off the 2020 US IPO market

Three Chinese issuers and a mortgage lender entered the public market this past week. All four priced below the midpoint. A German issuer and a SPAC submitted initial filings.



Chinese property management company Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) priced below the range of $14.50-$16.50 to raise $130 million (76% from insiders) at a market cap of $2.7 billion. One of the top three apartment rental platforms in China, it is highly unprofitable (-15% gross margin). PhoenixTree finished flat.



Chinese biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) raised $104 million at a $909 million market cap. The first Chinese biotech to IPO in the US in over two years and the second largest to IPO in the US ever, I-Mab finished down 11%.



LIZHI (LIZI), the largest user-generated podcast platform in China, raised $45 million (73% indicated on by insiders) at a $503 million market cap.The high growth, unprofitable company has a large market opportunity, and its peers have traded well recently. LIZHI finished up 6%.



Mortgage lender Velocity Financial (VEL) priced below the $14-$16 range to raise $94 million at a $247 million market cap. The company has high loan yields and grew originations 33% in 2018, but it is highly levered. Velocity finished up 4%.





