US IPO Weekly Recap: 3 Chinese companies and a mortgage lender kick off the 2020 US IPO market

Three Chinese issuers and a mortgage lender entered the public market this past week. All four priced below the midpoint. A German issuer and a SPAC submitted initial filings.
Chinese property management company Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) priced below the range of $14.50-$16.50 to raise $130 million (76% from insiders) at a market cap of $2.7 billion. One of the top three apartment rental platforms in China, it is highly unprofitable (-15% gross margin). PhoenixTree finished flat.
Chinese biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) raised $104 million at a $909 million market cap. The first Chinese biotech to IPO in the US in over two years and the second largest to IPO in the US ever, I-Mab finished down 11%.
LIZHI (LIZI), the largest user-generated podcast platform in China, raised $45 million (73% indicated on by insiders) at a $503 million market cap.The high growth, unprofitable company has a large market opportunity, and its peers have traded well recently. LIZHI finished up 6%.
Mortgage lender Velocity Financial (VEL) priced below the $14-$16 range to raise $94 million at a $247 million market cap. The company has high loan yields and grew originations 33% in 2018, but it is highly levered. Velocity finished up 4%.
|4 IPOs During the Week of January 13th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 01/17
|LIZHI (LIZI)
|$45M
|$503M
|-8%
|+6%
|+6%
|Chinese interactive podcast platform for user-generated content.
|Velocity Financial (VEL)
|$94M
|$247M
|-13%
|+4%
|+4%
|Mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties.
|Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK)
|$130M
|$2,711M
|-13%
|+0%
|+0%
|Renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities.
|I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB)
|$104M
|$909M
|4%
|-11%
|-11%
|Late-stage cancer/autoimmune biotech developing in-licensed antibodies in China.
|4 Filings During the Week of January 13th, 2020
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|East Stone Acquisition (ESSCU)
|$100M
|SPAC
|I-Bankers
|Blank check company formed by East Stone Capital to acquire a fintech business.
|Fathom Holdings (FTHM)
|$14M
|Real Estate
|Roth Cap.
|Cloud-based full-service real estate brokerage.
|Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
|$100M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Clinical stage biotech developing novel targeted therapies for cancer.
|Atotech (ATC)
|$1,000M
|Materials
|Citi
|Carlyle-backed specialty chemicals company carved out of Total.
