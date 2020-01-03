US IPO Weekly Recap: 2019 ends with a quiet 1-IPO week

Just one company began trading in the shortened week that marked the end of 2019. Three healthcare companies and a SPAC submitted initial filings.



Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data (MKD) priced at $5.38, below the midpoint of the $5 to $7 range, to raise $62 million at a $684 million market cap. The company was China’s largest e-commerce platform for chemicals by gross merchandise value in 2018. Likely sold to Chinese investors, Molecular Data initially traded as high as 121% above offer, but finished down 19%.





