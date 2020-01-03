Just one company began trading in the shortened week that marked the end of 2019. Three healthcare companies and a SPAC submitted initial filings.
Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data (MKD) priced at $5.38, below the midpoint of the $5 to $7 range, to raise $62 million at a $684 million market cap. The company was China’s largest e-commerce platform for chemicals by gross merchandise value in 2018. Likely sold to Chinese investors, Molecular Data initially traded as high as 121% above offer, but finished down 19%.
|1 IPO During the Week of December 30th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Market Cap
at IPO
|Price vs.
Midpoint
|First Day
Return
|Return
at 01/03
|Molecular Data (MKD)
|$62M
|$684M
|-10%
|+2%
|-19%
|Offers e-commerce, software, and other services to Chinese chemicals companies.
Black Diamond Therapeutics 1Life Healthcare Avadim Health Newborn Acquisition
|4 Filings During the Week of December 30th, 2019
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|Lead
Underwriter
|Black Diamond Tx (BDTX)
|$100M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors.
|Newborn Acquisition (NBACU)
|$50M
|SPAC
|Chardan
|Blank check company led by equity investment veterans targeting businesses operating in Asia and the US.
|One Medical (ONEM)
|$100M
|Health Care
|JP Morgan
|Membership-based health clinic operator with 77 locations.
|Avadim Health (AHI)
|$50M
|Health Care
|Raymond James
|Develops and sells topical treatments for immune, muscular, and skin health.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Weekly Recap: 2019 ends with a quiet 1-IPO week
