US IPO Weekly Recap: 2019 ends with a quiet 1-IPO week

Just one company began trading in the shortened week that marked the end of 2019. Three healthcare companies and a SPAC submitted initial filings.

Chinese chemicals e-commerce firm Molecular Data (MKD) priced at $5.38, below the midpoint of the $5 to $7 range, to raise $62 million at a $684 million market cap. The company was China&rsquo;s largest e-commerce platform for chemicals by gross merchandise value in 2018. Likely sold to Chinese investors, Molecular Data initially traded as high as 121% above offer, but finished down 19%.

1 IPO During the Week of December 30th, 2019
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Market Cap
at IPO		 Price vs.
Midpoint		 First Day
Return		 Return
at 01/03
Molecular Data (MKD) $62M $684M -10% +2% -19%
Offers e-commerce, software, and other services to Chinese chemicals companies.

Black Diamond Therapeutics 1Life Healthcare Avadim Health Newborn Acquisition

4 Filings During the Week of December 30th, 2019
Issuer
Business 		Deal
Size		 Sector Lead
Underwriter
Black Diamond Tx (BDTX) $100M Health Care JP Morgan
Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors.
Newborn Acquisition (NBACU) $50M SPAC Chardan
Blank check company led by equity investment veterans targeting businesses operating in Asia and the US.
One Medical (ONEM) $100M Health Care JP Morgan
Membership-based health clinic operator with 77 locations.
Avadim Health (AHI) $50M Health Care Raymond James
Develops and sells topical treatments for immune, muscular, and skin health.

IPO Market Snapshot

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

