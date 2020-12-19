US IPO Week Ahead: Time off for the Holidays

The US IPO market seems to be hitting the pause button to recognize the holidays, with no companies on the calendar to price in the coming week. However, there is still a possibility that certain SPACs or Chinese deals launch early in the week to price by Christmas Eve. Though launches and pricings may take a brief respite, we will be on the lookout for filings over the holiday break as companies gear up to capitalize on the hot IPO market starting in 2021.



Street research is expected for 3 companies in the coming week. On Monday, 12/21: HF Enterprises (HFEN), Ozon (OZON), and Vision Marine (VMAR).



Lock-up periods will be expiring for seven companies. On Wednesday, 12/23: Agora (API), Akouos (AKUS), Albertsons (ACI), Ebang International (EBON), Fusion Pharmaceuticals (FUSN), and PolyPid (PYPD). On Thursday, 12/24: Amesite (AMST).



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/17/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 114.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 17.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (MRNA) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 51.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 11.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



