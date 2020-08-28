There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar. New filings should continue to pour in as well.



While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day. The list of companies set to launch in the second week of September contains a slew of high-profile names, including several that will vie to be the first Silicon Valley tech IPO of 2020.







IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.The article US IPO Week Ahead: The quiet before the post-Labor Day IPO storm originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



