US IPO Week Ahead: The quiet before the post-Labor Day IPO storm
There are no IPOs scheduled for the week ahead, though a few SPACs may join the IPO calendar. New filings should continue to pour in as well.
While the calendar is quiet for the time being, a wave of filings this past week indicates that activity is set to explode following Labor Day. The list of companies set to launch in the second week of September contains a slew of high-profile names, including several that will vie to be the first Silicon Valley tech IPO of 2020.
|High-Profile Companies Set for Post-Labor Day Launches
|Issuer
Business
|Deal
Size
|Sector
|File
Date
|Asana (SANA.RC)
|Direct Listing
|Technology
|08/24
|Provides enterprise task management and collaboration software.
|Palantir (PLTR)
|Direct Listing
|Technology
|08/25
|Data analytics platform focused on the government and financial sectors.
|Snowflake (SNOW)
|$2,000M
|Technology
|08/24
|Provides cloud-based SQL database software and warehousing.
|Unity Software (U)
|$1,000M
|Technology
|08/24
|Provides a real-time 3D video game development platform.
|Bentley Systems (BSY)
|$800M
|Technology
|08/21
|Provides software for construction and infrastructure projects.
|GoodRx (GDRX)
|$750M
|Technology
|08/28
|Operates a prescription drug price comparison platform.
|Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE)
|$750M
|Materials
|08/24
|The largest manufacturer of fresh food and beverage packaging in North America.
|Amwell (AMWL)
|$100M
|Health Care
|08/24
|Provides a telehealth platform for insurers and patients.
|Corsair Gaming (CRSR)
|$100M
|Technology
|08/21
|Designs and supplies personal computer and gaming hardware components.
|JFrog (FROG)
|$100M
|Technology
|08/24
|Sells software tools that streamline app development.
|Sumo Logic (SUMO)
|$100M
|Technology
|08/24
|Provides on-demand cloud log management solutions to enterprises.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/27/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 52.4% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 7.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.1%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.
