US IPO Week Ahead: The largest IPO of the 4Q, its sole US tech unicorn, and flying taxis

Five IPOs and one SPAC are scheduled to raise $2.7 billion in the week ahead, led by Brazilian brokerage XP (XP). After being virtually absent in the 4Q19, two US tech companies are expected to IPO, including one with a billion-dollar-plus proposed valuation.



In the largest deal of the quarter, XP (XP) plans to raise $1.7 billion at a $13 billion market cap. The company has a track record of strong growth and has become a sizable force in Brazil’s financial industry. XP is backed by Itaú Unibanco, Brazil’s largest bank, and had over 1.5 million active retail clients as of 9/30/19.



Last valued privately at $7.5 billion, Chinese software platform OneConnect Financial Technology (OCFT) plans to raise $468 million at a $4.9 billion market cap in one of the largest IPO down rounds of all time. Backed by SoftBank, the company has demonstrated growth by offering AI-powered software and blockchain services, but it is highly unprofitable (-55% LTM EBITDA margin) and is coming public at challenging time for Chinese issuers.



Bill.com (BILL) plans to raise $150 million at a $1.3 billion market cap. A rare tech unicorn, Bill.com has steady growth and is near profitability (-5% LTM EBITDA margin). It boasts a large and growing customer base, but relies heavily on its accounting firm partners (45% of sales).



Social media management software Sprout Social (SPT) plans to raise $150 million at an $894 million market cap. The company grew annualized recurring revenue by 27% y/y in the 9mo19, but it faces significant competition.



Chinese commercial drone developer EHang Holdings (EH) plans to raise $43 million at a $742 million market cap. The first mover in developing autonomous air taxis, EHang is early stage and all of its sales to date have been for testing programs.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for four companies in the week ahead. On Monday, December 9: CrowdStrike (CRWD). On Tuesday, December 10: Fiverr International (FVRR) and Mohawk Group (MWK). On Wednesday, December 11: Chewy (CHWY).



On Monday, December 9, Street research is expected for 89Bio (ETNB) and YayYo (YAYO).



We plan to release the final installment of our “Hijacking the IPO Market” series this week.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners XP (XP)São Paulo, Brazil $1,704M $12,967M $22 - $25 72,510,640 Goldman JP Morgan Fast-growing digital brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Bill.com (BILL)Palo Alto, CA $150M $1,297M $16 - $18 8,823,529 Goldman BofA Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs. EHang (EH)Guangzhou, China $43M $742M $12.50 - $14.50 3,200,000 Morgan Stanley Chinese commercial drone developer. Healthcare Merger Corp. (HCCOU)New York, NY $200M $256M $10 20,000,000 Cantor Fitz. Blank check company targeting the healthcare industry. OneConnect (OCFT)Shenzhen, China $468M $4,887M $12 - $14 36,000,000 Morgan Stanley Goldman (Asia) Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Sprout Social (SPT)Chicago, IL $150M $894M $16 - $18 8,823,530 Goldman Morgan Stanley Provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to manage social media accounts.

