US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market's summer slowdown approaches in a 3 IPO week

Two biotechs, a medical imaging company, and two SPACs are scheduled to go public in the week ahead. Another biotech, Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR), is eligible to launch. While the annual summer slowdown is setting in, the IPO market is still in the midst of its most active August since 2013.



Commercial-stage biotech Harmony Biosciences (HRMY) plans to raise $100 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. The company’s sole marketed product, WAKIX, is the first and only approved product for adult narcolepsy that is not scheduled as a controlled substance, and it has generated $64 million in revenue since its commercial launch in November 2019. Backed by Valor Equity and Fidelity, the company plans to pursue label expansion for WAKIX and target new indications.



Phase 1 biotech Inhibrx (INBX) plans to raise $102 million at a $620 million market cap. This is the company’s second attempt to go public, last filing to raise $75 million in June 2019 before withdrawing in November. Backed by Viking Global, the biotech is primarily targeting oncology indications, with four clinical candidates.



Israeli medical imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) plans to raise $100 million at a $793 million market cap. Certain insiders and other investors have indicated on $80 million of the IPO. The company plans to provide affordable medical imaging systems through the development a novel X-ray source. Its Nanox.ARC product has not been approved by the FDA, though the company expects to deploy the first generation in the 1H21 if its working prototype is cleared.



SPAC Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA.U) plans to raise $300 million to acquire a business with a strong environmental, social, and governance profile. The company’s management team has experience in the energy and utilities sectors and plans to target a variety of industries.



SPAC Petra Acquisition (PAICU) plans to raise $125 million to acquire a business in the cannabis industry. It is led by CEO and Chairman Andreas Typaldos, who has founded several companies in the technology, software, AI, and lifestyle markets.







Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.



Street research is expected for seven companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two. For access to Street research and lock-up expiration dates, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 8/13/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 40.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.4%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Pinduoduo (PDD). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 28.1% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 3.5%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Xiaomi.

The article US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market's summer slowdown approaches in a 3 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.