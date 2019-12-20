IPOs
CMBM

US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market takes its holiday vacation

Contributor
Renaissance Capital Renaissance Capital
Published

There are no companies scheduled for the holiday week ahead, and we likely won&rsquo;t see any more IPOs until 2020.

Lock-up periods will be expiring for seven companies. On Monday, December 23: Cambium Networks (CMBM). On Tuesday, December 24: Adaptive Biotechologies (ADPT), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Change Healthcare (CHNG), and Morphic Holding (MORF). On Wednesday, December 25 (effective Thursday): Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and The RealReal (REAL).

IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/19/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 33.2% year-to-date, while the S&amp;P 500 had a gain of 27.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (SPOT) and Roku (ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 24.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 20.4%. Renaissance Capital&rsquo;s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market takes its holiday vacation

Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CMBM

Latest IPOs Videos

See more videos

Renaissance Capital

Learn More

More from Renaissance Capital


Explore IPOs

Explore

Most Popular