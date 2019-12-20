US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market takes its holiday vacation

There are no companies scheduled for the holiday week ahead, and we likely won’t see any more IPOs until 2020.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for seven companies. On Monday, December 23: Cambium Networks (CMBM). On Tuesday, December 24: Adaptive Biotechologies (ADPT), BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO), Change Healthcare (CHNG), and Morphic Holding (MORF). On Wednesday, December 25 (effective Thursday): Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) and The RealReal (REAL).



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/19/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 33.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 27.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Spotify (SPOT) and Roku (ROKU). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 24.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 20.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.

