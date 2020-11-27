US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market kicks off December with a quiet week

The IPO calendar is quiet for the moment, with just one SPAC scheduled to begin trading in the week ahead.



Several companies could launch early in the week to kick off the December IPO blitz. Online restaurant delivery service DoorDash (DASH) and short-term booking platform Airbnb (ABNB) are primed to lead the unicorn stampede, expected to raise $2 billion and $3 billion, respectively. Other potential launches include enterprise AI software provider C3.ai (AI), Chinese education tech group 17 Education & Technology Group (YQ), and biotechs Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE), BioAtla (BCAB), and Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX).



Seaport Global Acquisition (SGAMU) plans to raise $125 million to acquire companies emerging from a reorganization or distressed situation. The SPAC is led by The Seaport Group and Seaport Global Asset Management founder Stephen Smith.



U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Seaport Global Acq. (SGAMU)

New York, NY $125M

$156M $10

12,500,000 B. Riley FBR Blank check company formed by Seaport Global Asset Management targeting distressed businesses.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for seven companies. On Monday, 11/30: Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX). On Tuesday, 12/1: Warner Music Group (WMG) and ZoomInfo (ZI). On Wednesday, 12/2: Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI), Dada Nexus (DADA), Legend Biotech (LEGN), and Shift4 Payments (FOUR).



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/25/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 96.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 12.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 37.9% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.0%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



The article US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market kicks off December with a quiet week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.