US IPO Week Ahead: The 2020 US IPO market debuts with a 5-IPO week

Five IPOs plan to raise $444 million in the week ahead.



Chinese apartment rental platform Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) plans to raise $164 million at a $3.1 billion market cap. Operating under the name Danke Apartment, the company operates 391,911 units in China. Close peer Q&K International (QK) is down 29% from its November 2019 IPO.



Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) plans to raise $100 million at an $876 million market cap. I-Mab would be the first Chinese biotech to IPO in the US in over two years and the second largest Chinese biotech to IPO in the US ever.



Chinese podcast platform LIZHI (LIZI) plans to raise $49 million at a $549 million market cap. The fast-growing, unprofitable company is China's second largest online audio platform and largest interactive audio entertainment platform by MAUs as of 9/30/19.



Mortgage lender Velocity Financial (VEL) plans to raise $109 million at a $285 million market cap, and Chinese cancer diagnostics provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) plans to raise $22 million at a $150 million market cap.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for nine companies. On Monday, January 13: DouYu International (DOYU). On Tuesday, January 14: AssetMark Financial (AMK), Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), and Phreesia (PHR). On Wednesday, January 15: Afya (AFYA), Innate Pharma (IPHA), Intercorp Financial (IFS), and Medallia (MDLA).



Street research is expected for Indonesia Energy (INDO) and Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) on Monday, January 13.





