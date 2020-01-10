US IPO Week Ahead: The 2020 US IPO market debuts with a 5-IPO week
Five IPOs plan to raise $444 million in the week ahead.
Chinese apartment rental platform Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK) plans to raise $164 million at a $3.1 billion market cap. Operating under the name Danke Apartment, the company operates 391,911 units in China. Close peer Q&K International (QK) is down 29% from its November 2019 IPO.
Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB) plans to raise $100 million at an $876 million market cap. I-Mab would be the first Chinese biotech to IPO in the US in over two years and the second largest Chinese biotech to IPO in the US ever.
Chinese podcast platform LIZHI (LIZI) plans to raise $49 million at a $549 million market cap. The fast-growing, unprofitable company is China's second largest online audio platform and largest interactive audio entertainment platform by MAUs as of 9/30/19.
Mortgage lender Velocity Financial (VEL) plans to raise $109 million at a $285 million market cap, and Chinese cancer diagnostics provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) plans to raise $22 million at a $150 million market cap.
Lock-up periods will be expiring for nine companies. On Monday, January 13: DouYu International (DOYU). On Tuesday, January 14: AssetMark Financial (AMK), Fulcrum Therapeutics (FULC), Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM), and Phreesia (PHR). On Wednesday, January 15: Afya (AFYA), Innate Pharma (IPHA), Intercorp Financial (IFS), and Medallia (MDLA).
Street research is expected for Indonesia Energy (INDO) and Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) on Monday, January 13.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer
Business
|Deal Size
Market Cap
|Price Range
Shares Filed
|Top
Bookrunners
|
I-Mab Biopharma (IMAB)
Shanghai, China
|$100M
$876M
|$12 - $15
7,407,400
|Jefferies
CICC
|Late-stage cancer/autoimmune biotech developing in-licensed antibodies in China.
|
LIZHI (LIZI)
Guangzhou, China
|$49M
$549M
|$11 - $13
4,100,000
|Citi
Haitong
|Chinese interactive podcast platform for user-generated content.
|
Phoenix Tree Holdings (DNK)
Beijing, China
|$164M
$3,110M
|$14.50 - $16.50
10,600,000
|Citi
Credit Suisse
|Renovates and sub-leases apartments in Chinese cities.
|
Velocity Financial (VEL)
Westlake Village, CA
|$109M
$285M
|$14 - $16
7,250,000
|Wells Fargo
Citi
|Mortgage lender focused on residential rental and small commercial properties.
|
AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC)
Lishui, China
|$22M
$150M
|$12 - $14
1,666,700
|WestPark Capital
Univest Securities
|Chinese provider of multi-cancer screening tests.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Week Ahead: The 2020 US IPO market debuts with a 5-IPO week
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Cancer biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics files for a $100 million IPO
- US IPO Week Ahead: The US IPO pipeline is ready to burst entering the New Year
- Chinese immunotherapy biotech I-Mab Biopharma sets terms for $100 million US IPO
- Waste management firm GFL Environmental revives US IPO plans with updated financial results