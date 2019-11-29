US IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco attempts largest-ever global IPO as US market preps for December blitz
In the week ahead, Saudi Aramco plans to raise $25 billion at a $1.7 trillion valuation in what would be the largest-ever global IPO since Alibaba offered $22 billion at a $175 billion valuation in 2014.
We are entering the final stretch of 2019, and the window to IPO before year-end is closing. The IPO pipeline is teeming with potential launches, including kitchen supplies giant Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), which is expected to IPO by the end of the year in its strongest season for revenue. Other potential launches include Ping An’s OneConnect Financial Technologies (OCFT), Brazilian brokerage and wealth manager XP (XP), payment software unicorn Bill.com (BILL), Chinese HR software provider CDP Holdings (CDP), commercial drone developer EHang (EH), and building products distributor US LBM Holdings (LBM).
|Potential Launches for the Week of December 2nd, 2019
|IssuerBusiness
|File Date
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Bill.com (BILL)
|11/15/19
|$100M
|Technology
|Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs.
|CDP Holdings (CDP)
|11/15/19
|$125M
|Technology
|Provides software for human resources management in China.
|EHang Holdings (EH)
|10/31/19
|$100M
|Industrials
|Chinese commercial drone developer.
|US LBM Holdings (LBM)
|05/09/17
|$250M
|Industrials
|US distributor of specialty building materials for homebuilders and contractors.
|OneConnect Financial Technologies (OCFT)
|11/13/19
|$500M*
|Technology
|Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Deal size is RC estimate.
|Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)
|11/15/19
|$1,500M*
|Consumer Staples
|Leading provider of household and kitchen products. Deal size is RC estimate.
|XP (XP)
|11/15/19
|$1,000M*
|Financials
|Fast-growing brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Deal size is RC estimate.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
LMP Automotive
|Potential Launches for the Week of December 2nd, 2019
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|IssuerBusiness
|File Date
|Deal Size
|Sector
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size Market Cap
|Price Range Shares Filed
|Top Bookrunners
|Bill.com (BILL)
|11/15/19
|$100M
|Technology
|Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs.
|CDP Holdings (CDP)
|11/15/19
|$125M
|Technology
|Provides software for human resources management in China.
|EHang Holdings (EH)
|10/31/19
|$100M
|Industrials
|Chinese commercial drone developer.
|US LBM Holdings (LBM)
|05/09/17
|$250M
|Industrials
|US distributor of specialty building materials for homebuilders and contractors.
|OneConnect Financial Technologies (OCFT)
|11/13/19
|$500M*
|Technology
|Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Deal size is RC estimate.
|Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN)
|11/15/19
|$1,500M*
|Consumer Staples
|Leading provider of household and kitchen products. Deal size is RC estimate.
|XP (XP)
|11/15/19
|$1,000M*
|Financials
|Fast-growing brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Deal size is RC estimate.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
LMP Automotive Holdings
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco attempts largest-ever global IPO as US market preps for December blitz
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- Healthcare SPAC Healthcare Merger Corp. files for a $200 million IPO
- US IPO Weekly Recap: Time for semiconductors as SiTime pops 44% in 3-IPO week
- Blackstone subprime lender Exeter Finance withdraws $100 million IPO
- Home for the Holidays: Reynolds Consumer Products is primed to go public in its busiest season