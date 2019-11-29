US IPO Week Ahead: Saudi Aramco attempts largest-ever global IPO as US market preps for December blitz

In the week ahead, Saudi Aramco plans to raise $25 billion at a $1.7 trillion valuation in what would be the largest-ever global IPO since Alibaba offered $22 billion at a $175 billion valuation in 2014.



We are entering the final stretch of 2019, and the window to IPO before year-end is closing. The IPO pipeline is teeming with potential launches, including kitchen supplies giant Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN), which is expected to IPO by the end of the year in its strongest season for revenue. Other potential launches include Ping An’s OneConnect Financial Technologies (OCFT), Brazilian brokerage and wealth manager XP (XP), payment software unicorn Bill.com (BILL), Chinese HR software provider CDP Holdings (CDP), commercial drone developer EHang (EH), and building products distributor US LBM Holdings (LBM).





Potential Launches for the Week of December 2nd, 2019 IssuerBusiness File Date Deal Size Sector Bill.com (BILL) 11/15/19 $100M Technology Provides a SaaS platform that automates billing and back-office processes for SMBs. CDP Holdings (CDP) 11/15/19 $125M Technology Provides software for human resources management in China. EHang Holdings (EH) 10/31/19 $100M Industrials Chinese commercial drone developer. US LBM Holdings (LBM) 05/09/17 $250M Industrials US distributor of specialty building materials for homebuilders and contractors. OneConnect Financial Technologies (OCFT) 11/13/19 $500M* Technology Ping An-backed provider of operations management tools for financial firms. Deal size is RC estimate. Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) 11/15/19 $1,500M* Consumer Staples Leading provider of household and kitchen products. Deal size is RC estimate. XP (XP) 11/15/19 $1,000M* Financials Fast-growing brokerage and wealth manager in Brazil. Deal size is RC estimate.

