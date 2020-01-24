US IPO Week Ahead: Reynolds attempts first billion-dollar IPO of 2020 in 5-IPO week

Five IPOs and one SPAC plan to raise $2.0 billion in the week ahead, led by Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) as it attempts the first billion-dollar IPO of 2020. The consumer products giant is joined by healthcare unicorn One Medical (ONEM), two large biotechs, and a health products company.
Reynolds (REYN) plans to raise $1.25 billion at a $5.4 billion market cap. The company has a stable business with strong cash flow generation and estimates that it has a presence in 95% of US households. LBO’d by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart’s Rank Group, Reynolds is highly levered and plans to use IPO proceeds to pay down debt. It also plans on paying a dividend with 3.4% yield.
1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM), which operates 77 membership-based health clinics, plans to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion market cap. Backed by Carlyle and Benchmark, the company had 397,000 members and 6,000 enterprise clients as of 9/30/19, demonstrating decent revenue growth but widening EBITDA losses.
Oncology biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) plans to raise $151 million at a $572 million market cap. The Versant-backed company is developing small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. While some kinase inhibitor biotechs have had huge success, Black Diamond is still very early stage, with sole clinical candidate BDTX-189 expected to enter a Phase 1/2 trial in the 1H20.
Dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) plans to raise $125 million at a $593 million market cap. Targeting common skin diseases, the company’s lead candidate ARQ-151 is currently in two Phase 3 trials for psoriasis, but failed to produce statistically significant results in a Phase 2 trial for atopic dermatitis.
Avadim Health (AHI), which develops and sells topical products for immune, muscular, and skin health, plans to raise $75 million at a $366 million market cap. The company, which currently markets its products under the Theraworx, Combat One, and PHUEL brands, is fast-growing and highly unprofitable (-78% LTM EBITDA margin).
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer
Business
|Deal Size
Market Cap
|Price Range
Shares Filed
|Top
Bookrunners
|
Avadim Health (AHI)
Asheville, NC
|$75M
$366M
|$14 - $16
5,000,000
|Raymond James
SunTrust
|Develops and sells topical products for immune, muscular, and skin health.
|
Black Diamond Tx (BDTX)
Cambridge, MA
|$151M
$572M
|$16 - $18
8,900,000
|JP Morgan
Jefferies
|Phase 1-ready biotech developing targeted kinase inhibitors for solid tumors.
|
InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U)
New York, NY
|$175M
$226M
|$10
17,500,000
|EarlyBird
|Blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate.
|
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
Westlake Village, CA
|$125M
$593M
|$15 - $17
7,812,500
|Goldman
Cowen
|Phase 3 biotech developing topical therapies for common skin diseases.
|
One Medical (ONEM)
San Francisco, CA
|$263M
$2,099M
|$14 - $16
17,500,000
|JP Morgan
Morgan Stanley
|Operates 77 membership-based health clinics under the One Medical brand.
|
Reynolds Consumer (REYN)
Lake Forest, IL
|$1,250M
$5,374M
|$25 - $28
47,170,000
|Credit Suisse
Goldman
|Leading provider of household and kitchen products.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
1Life Healthcare
Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Avadim Health
Black Diamond Therapeutics
InterPrivate Acquisition
Reynolds Consumer Products REYN
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Week Ahead: Reynolds attempts first billion-dollar IPO of 2020 in 5-IPO week
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.