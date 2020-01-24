US IPO Week Ahead: Reynolds attempts first billion-dollar IPO of 2020 in 5-IPO week

Five IPOs and one SPAC plan to raise $2.0 billion in the week ahead, led by Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) as it attempts the first billion-dollar IPO of 2020. The consumer products giant is joined by healthcare unicorn One Medical (ONEM), two large biotechs, and a health products company.



Reynolds (REYN) plans to raise $1.25 billion at a $5.4 billion market cap. The company has a stable business with strong cash flow generation and estimates that it has a presence in 95% of US households. LBO’d by New Zealand billionaire Graeme Hart’s Rank Group, Reynolds is highly levered and plans to use IPO proceeds to pay down debt. It also plans on paying a dividend with 3.4% yield.



1Life Healthcare, a.k.a. One Medical (ONEM), which operates 77 membership-based health clinics, plans to raise $263 million at a $2.1 billion market cap. Backed by Carlyle and Benchmark, the company had 397,000 members and 6,000 enterprise clients as of 9/30/19, demonstrating decent revenue growth but widening EBITDA losses.



Oncology biotech Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) plans to raise $151 million at a $572 million market cap. The Versant-backed company is developing small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. While some kinase inhibitor biotechs have had huge success, Black Diamond is still very early stage, with sole clinical candidate BDTX-189 expected to enter a Phase 1/2 trial in the 1H20.



Dermatology biotech Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) plans to raise $125 million at a $593 million market cap. Targeting common skin diseases, the company’s lead candidate ARQ-151 is currently in two Phase 3 trials for psoriasis, but failed to produce statistically significant results in a Phase 2 trial for atopic dermatitis.



Avadim Health (AHI), which develops and sells topical products for immune, muscular, and skin health, plans to raise $75 million at a $366 million market cap. The company, which currently markets its products under the Theraworx, Combat One, and PHUEL brands, is fast-growing and highly unprofitable (-78% LTM EBITDA margin).





