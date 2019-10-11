US IPO Week Ahead: Post’s BellRing Brands to ring the bell in a 3-IPO week

After disappointing debuts from tech unicorns and biotechs, a highly profitable billion-dollar consumer staples company is set to lead up to four IPOs raising $660 million in the week ahead.



Post spinoff BellRing Brands (BRBR) is on track to be the largest deal of the week with plans to raise $525 million at a $2.2 billion market cap ($3.0 billion enterprise value). The company sells ready-to-drink protein shakes, powders, and nutrition bars primarily through its core brands Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar. Revenue growth slowed to 5% in the 1H19 from 16% y/y, but gross margin and EBITDA margin improved over 3 points to 37% and 24%, respectively.



French biotech Innate Pharma (IPHA), which is developing antibody therapies for cancer, plans to raise $80 million at a $586 million market cap. The company’s pipeline consists of one FDA approved product, Lumoxiti, which is a tumor antigen targeting antibody, as well as several candidates in Phase 2. Backed by Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca, the company has traded on the Euronext Paris since 2006.



Eco-conscious packaging maker Karat Packaging (KRAT) plans to raise $40 million at a $162 million market cap. From its origins as the first US-based bubble tea chain, the company now produces single-use packaging for customers like Applebee's Grill & Bar, Chipotle Mexican Grill, and Panda Express, among others. The company grew revenue 25% in 2018 and has maintained positive EBIT and EBITDA since 2017.



Micro-cap online fitness apparel retailer Hylete (HYLT) plans to raise $15 million at a $71 million market cap. Hylete sells direct to consumer through its website, with plans to expand to brick and mortar stores. The company previously completed private Reg A+ offerings in both 2017 and 2018.





