US IPO Week Ahead: One biotech to close out February

Preclinical biotech Passage Bio (PASG) is the only IPO set to price next week.



Passage Bio plans to raise $126 million by offering 7.4 million shares at a price range of $16 to $18. At the midpoint, Passage Bio would command a market cap of $713 million. The Pennsylvania-based company was formed by OrbiMed, Frazier Healthcare, and UPenn’s Gene Therapy Program and is developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders. Passage Bio is very early stage, with its drug candidates not expected to start clinical trials until at least the 2H20, but early stage biotechs have been performing very will this year, averaging 88.3% return.



U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Passage Bio (PASG)

Philadelphia, PA $126M

$713M $16 - $18

7,400,000 JP Morgan

Goldman Preclinical biotech developing gene therapies for rare CNS disorders.

