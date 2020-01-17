US IPO Week Ahead: No IPOs in the shortened holiday week

While no companies are scheduled to go public in the week ahead, several companies could join the IPO calendar.



Potential Launces include health clinc chain One Medical (ONEM), DTC matress unicorn Casper (CSPR), and LBO’d contract researcher PPD (PPD), which could potentially raise up to $1 billion.



Street research is expected for Molecular Data (MKD) on Wednesday, January 22.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for seven companies. On Tuesday, January 21: Castle Biosciences (CSTL), Health Catalyst (HCAT), Livongo (LVGO), ProSight Global (PROS), Sunnova (NOVA), Vista Oil & Gas (VIST), and Wanda Sports (WSG).







IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 1/17/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 7.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 2.66%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 4.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 1.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.



In other news, Renaissance Capital released its report on the Most Active Audit Firms of 2019









