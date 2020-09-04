US IPO Week Ahead: No IPOs, but plenty of potential launches in the short holiday week

Just one SPAC is scheduled for the week ahead. More SPACs may join the IPO calendar, and another wave of new filings will likely hit after Labor Day as well.



Several companies are set to launch in the shortened holiday week, including software providers Unity Software (U), Snowflake (SNOW), JFrog (FROG), Bentley Systems (BSY), and Sumo Logic (SUMO); hardware maker Corsair Gaming (CRSR); telehealth provider Amwell (AMWL); and two unicorns targeting direct listings, Asana (SANA.RC) and Palantir (PLTR).



SPAC Industrial Tech Acquisitions (ITACU) plans to raise $75 million to acquire an industrial or energy focused technology business with an enterprise value of approximately $250 million to $500 million. The company increased its deal size by 25% last month. Its management team is led by venture capitalist Scott Crist, who serves as CEO of intelligent video monitoring firm Osperity and is also a Partner at Texas Ventures.





US IPO Calendar View Global Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Pricing

Date Top

Bookrunners Industrial Tech Acq. (ITACU)

Houston, TX $75M

$95M $10

7,500,000 Tue

09/08 Maxim Blank check company targeting a technology business operating in an industrial or energy area.



Street research is expected for four companies. On Monday, 9/7: KE Holdings (BEKE) and NetSTREIT (NTST). On Tuesday, 9/8: CureVac (CVAC) and Duck Creek Technologies (DCT).



The lock-up period will be expiring for Imara (IMRA) on Tuesday, 9/8.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 9/3/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 54.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 6.9%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 38.6% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 4.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.



The article US IPO Week Ahead: No IPOs, but plenty of potential launches in the short holiday week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.