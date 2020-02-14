IPOs
US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market slows during short holiday week

There are no companies scheduled to price next week, though two micro-cap IPOs may price on a day-to-day basis: Chinese healthcare&nbsp;training platform Zhongchao (ZCMD)&nbsp;and flooring roll-up F5 Finishes&nbsp;(FLRZ). A number of IPOs may launch on Tuesday, including preclinical gene therapy developer Passage Bio (PASG). Renaissance Capital's IPO Index is up 11.2%, indicating new filing activity should also pick up in the week ahead.

Zhongchao, a Chinese internet platform for medical&nbsp;information, education, and training, plans to raise $15 million by&nbsp;offering 3.5 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $4.50. At the&nbsp;midpoint, Zhongchao&rsquo;s market cap would be $107 million. The company grew sales by 35% in the first half of 2019 to $7 million with net income of $1.7 million&nbsp;and it plans to use IPO proceeds of the offering to&nbsp;expand the business and upgrade platform technology.

F5 Finishes, a California-based commercial flooring roll-up,&nbsp;plans to raise $20 million by offering 4 million shares at a price of $5 per&nbsp;share. The company has lowered the price range twice; initially filing at a&nbsp;range of $9 to $11, then $7 to $8 before lowering to the current proposed price.&nbsp;

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer
Business		 Deal Size
Market Cap		 Price Range
Shares Filed		 Top
Bookrunners
F5 Finishes (FLRZ)
Livermore, CA 		$20M
$47M		 $5
4,000,000		 Maxim
Zelman
A roll-up of commercial flooring providers.
Zhongchao (ZCMD)
Shanghai, China 		$15M
$107M		 $4 - $4.50
3,500,000		 Network 1
Chinese internet platform providing medical information, education, and training.

IPO Market Snapshot

