US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market ramps up with 8 deals despite investor caution

Up to eight companies are set to raise $831 million in the week ahead. Florida insurance brokerage BRP Group (BRP) is the largest by deal size, while employee benefits provider Progyny (PGNY) and Chinese education company Youdao (DAO) target billion-dollar valuations. Additionally, post-IPO Street research for Peloton (PTON) will hit on Monday.



Recent aftermarket returns are still poor, with IPOs over the past 90 days averaging -11.4% after day one. As a result, IPOs broadly face pricing pressure, with eight of the past nine deals pricing below the midpoint.



BRP Group (BRP) plans to raise $246 million at a $973 million market cap. The insurance brokerage focuses on four operating groups: Middle Market (46% of 1H19 revenue), MainStreet (33%), Medicare (10%), and Specialty (25%). After more than 25 acquisitions, BRP Group now represents over 400,000 clients globally and showed strong revenue growth in 2018 of 66% (18% organic), though organic growth pulled back in the 1H19.



Fertility benefits manager Progyny (PGNY) plans to raise $150 million at a $1.5 billion market cap. Backed by TPG and Kleiner Perkins, Progyny has over 80 clients, providing coverage to roughly 1.4 million members. The newly-profitable company more than doubled revenue in 2018 to $105 million (18% gross margin), and is on pace to do the same in 2019.



Youdao (DUO), a Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase (Nasdaq: NTES), plans to raise $92 million at a $2.0 billion market cap. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company served over 100 million average total MAUs, and revenue growth accelerated to 68% to reach $77 million. However, gross margin declined to 29% and EBITDA margin declined to -28%.



Phase 3 biotech Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) plans to raise $150 million to command a $650 million market cap. Formed by Takeda and Frazier, its pipeline contains lead candidate vonoprazan, an oral small molecule therapy being developed for GERD and H. pylori infection, both common GI diseases. backed by 5AM Ventures and Adage Capital, Cabaletta Bio (CABA) is developing therapies for autoimmune diseases using engineered CAAR T cells.



OneWater Marine (ONEW), a recreational boat retailer that operates 63 stores in the US, plans to raise $60 million to command a $181 million market cap. Backed by Goldman, OneWater Marine has made 17 acquisitions since its 2014 formation. For the nine months ended June 30, 2019, revenue grew 26% (9% organic) to $562 million (6% EBITDA margin).



Chinese aesthetic procedure provider Aesthetic Medical International Holdings (AIH) plans to raise $30 million at a $283 million market cap. Holdover Hylete (HYLT), which sells fitness apparel direct to consumer online, plans to raise $15 million at a market cap of about $70 million.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners BRP Group (BRP)Tampa, FL $246M $975M $14 - $16 16,400,000 JP Morgan BofA ML Fast-growing insurance brokerage based in Florida. OneWater Marine (ONEW)Buford, GA $60M $181M $18 - $20 3,157,895 Goldman Raymond James Recreational marine retail platform that owns and operates 60 stores in the US. Aesthetic Medical Int'l (AIH)Shenzhen, China $30M $283M $11 - $13 2,500,000 Cantor Fitz. Haitong Operates aesthetic medical services centers in China. Cabaletta Bio (CABA)Philadelphia, PA $87M $358M $14 - $16 5,800,000 Morgan Stanley Cowen Phase 1-ready biotech developing engineered T cells for autoimmune diseases. Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT)Buffalo Grove, IL $150M $650M $18 - $20 7,900,000 Goldman Jefferies Phase 3 biotech developing novel therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Progyny (PGNY)New York, NY $150M $1,487M $14 - $16 10,000,000 JP Morgan Goldman Provides fertility benefits programs to self-insured employers. Youdao (DAO)Hangzhou, China $92M $1,967M $15 - $18 5,600,000 Citi Morgan Stanley Chinese online education platform being spun out of NetEase. Hylete (HYLT)Solana Beach, CA $15M $71M $8 - $10 1,666,667 Maxim WestPark Capital Designs and sells fitness apparel online.

