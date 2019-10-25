US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market is ghosted with just 2 deals this week

After one of the busiest weeks of the year, just two deals are on the IPO calendar for the week ahead: a biotech and a Chinese real estate platform, which plan to raise a combined $183 million. In addition, as many as three SPACs may raise up to $475 million.



Most October IPOs have faced pricing pressure, and growth IPOs in particular may be frightened by the prospect of being valued below expectations.



Fangdd Network Group (DUO) is attempting to raise $98 million at a fully diluted $1.2 billion market cap, with insiders buying 20% of the deal. One of China's largest online real estate platforms, Fangdd's marketplace features 131 million properties, and is used by 1.1 million registered real estate agents. The company booked $227 million in sales during the 1H19 (+55% y/y), with a 21% gross margin and a 4% operating margin.



Oyster Point Pharma (OYST) plans to raise $85 million at a fully diluted market cap of $385 million. Backed by NEA and Versant, Oyster is developing a nasal spray formulation Chantix (Pfizer's popular smoking-cessation drug) for dry eye disease.



While it is already traded, Social Capital's SPAC has completed its acquisition, and will begin trading as Virgin Galactic (SPCE) on Monday.



Three blank check companies could price in the week ahead. Osprey Technology Acquisition (SFTW.U) is the largest, raising $250 million; it is led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen, who previously took a SPAC public and acquired Falcon Minerals (FLMN; $6.34). LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU) is a defense-focused SPAC led by Marc Gabelli and Bob LaPenta targeting $125 million. Last, Merida Merger I (MCMJU) is the latest cannabis SPAC; led by Peter Lee and Mitchell Baruchowitz, Merida is aiming for $100 million.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners LGL Systems Acquisition (DFNSU)Reno, NV $125M $156M $10 12,500,000 Jefferies Blank check company led by Marc Gabelli and the co-founder of L3 Technologies targeting the defense industry. Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)Princeton, NJ $85M $385M $16 - $18 5,000,000 JP Morgan Cowen Phase 3 biotech developing a nasal spray formulation for dry eye disease. Fangdd Network Group (DUO)Shenzhen, China $98M $1,185M $13 - $15 7,000,000 Morgan Stanley Citi Chinese online real estate marketplace. Merida Merger I (MCMJU)New York, NY $100M $126M $10 10,000,000 EarlyBird Blank check company formed by Merida Capital Partners targeting the cannabis industry. Osprey Technology Acq. (SFTW.U)Philadelphia, PA $250M $313M $10 25,000,000 Credit Suisse Second blank check company led by Edward and Jonathan Cohen targeting the tech industry.

