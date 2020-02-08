Just a biotech and a Chinese issuer are expected to IPO in the week ahead as the market prepares for the February lull.
Early-stage oncology biotech Revolution Medicines (RVMD) is expected to raise $150 million at a $850 million market cap. The company's lead candidate (a collaboration with Sanofi) is a SHP2 inhibitor and is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial.
Chinese online insurance marketplace Huize Holding (HUIZ) plans to raise $48 million at a $561 million market cap. The company is a licensed insurance intermediary and has served 6 milliom clients as of 9/30/19. Fewer than 10 outside investors have indicated intention to purchase up to $50 million worth of shares in the IPO (103% of the deal size).
Lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies and Street research is expected for four companies.
Track lock-ups and Street research dates on the IPO Pro Master Calendar.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer
Business
|Deal Size
Market Cap
|Price Range
Shares Filed
|Top
Bookrunners
|
Huize (HUIZ)
Shenzhen, China
|$48M
$561M
|$9.40 - $11.40
4,650,000
|Citi
CICC
|Operates an online insurance marketplace in China.
|
Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
Redwood City, CA
|$150M
$850M
|$14 - $16
10,000,000
|JP Morgan
Cowen
|Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted cancer therapies using RAS pathway inhibitors.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
Revolution Medicines RVMD
Huize Holding
Pre-IPO Research
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market hits February lull in 2-IPO week
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.