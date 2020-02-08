US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market hits February lull in 2-IPO week

Just a biotech and a Chinese issuer are expected to IPO in the week ahead as the market prepares for the February lull.



Early-stage oncology biotech Revolution Medicines (RVMD) is expected to raise $150 million at a $850 million market cap. The company's lead candidate (a collaboration with Sanofi) is a SHP2 inhibitor and is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial.



Chinese online insurance marketplace Huize Holding (HUIZ) plans to raise $48 million at a $561 million market cap. The company is a licensed insurance intermediary and has served 6 milliom clients as of 9/30/19. Fewer than 10 outside investors have indicated intention to purchase up to $50 million worth of shares in the IPO (103% of the deal size).



Lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies and Street research is expected for four companies.



CICC Operates an online insurance marketplace in China. Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Redwood City, CA $150M

$850M $14 - $16

10,000,000 JP Morgan

Cowen Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted cancer therapies using RAS pathway inhibitors.

