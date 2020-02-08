IPOs
US IPO Week Ahead: IPO market hits February lull in 2-IPO week

Just a biotech and a Chinese issuer are expected to IPO in the week ahead as the market prepares for the February lull.

Early-stage oncology biotech&nbsp;Revolution Medicines&nbsp;(RVMD) is expected to raise $150 million at a $850 million market cap.&nbsp; The company's lead candidate (a collaboration with Sanofi) is a SHP2 inhibitor and is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial.

Chinese online insurance marketplace Huize Holding (HUIZ) plans to raise $48 million at a $561 million market cap. The company is a licensed insurance intermediary and has served 6 milliom clients as of 9/30/19. Fewer than 10 outside investors have indicated intention to purchase up to $50 million worth of shares in the IPO (103% of the deal size).

Lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies and Street research is expected for four companies.

Track lock-ups and Street research dates on the IPO Pro Master Calendar.

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer
Business		 Deal Size
Market Cap		 Price Range
Shares Filed		 Top
Bookrunners
Huize (HUIZ)
Shenzhen, China 		$48M
$561M		 $9.40 - $11.40
4,650,000		 Citi
CICC
Operates an online insurance marketplace in China.
Revolution Medicines (RVMD)
Redwood City, CA 		$150M
$850M		 $14 - $16
10,000,000		 JP Morgan
Cowen
Phase 1/2 biotech developing targeted cancer therapies using RAS pathway inhibitors.

