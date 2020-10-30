After a fast and furious week of activity, the IPO market is slated for a brief intermission in the coming week due to the approaching presidential election. Currently, there are no regular way US IPOs scheduled for the first week of November, though it is possible we could see several SPAC pricings.



Even though the calendar is empty, the IPO market slowdown for election week is in line with historical norms. According to Renaissance Capital data, there were no IPOs during the week of the 2016 presidential election either, and only four IPOs in the entire month of November 2016. While interesting, this data may not be indicative of what we will see in the coming month, as IPO activity is expected to pick back up after the next commander-in-chief is decided.



Street research is expected for 7 companies in the week ahead. On Monday, 11/2: Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) and fuboTV (FUBO). On Tuesday, 11/3: Intrusion (INTZ), Kronos Bio (KRON), Shattuck Labs (STTK), and Spruce Biosciences (SPRB). On Wednesday, 11/4: iHuman (IH).



The lock-up periods for three companies will be expiring in the coming week as well. On Sunday, 11/1: GAN (GAN). On Wednesday, 11/4: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) and Kingsoft Cloud (KC).



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 10/29/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 71.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 2.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 34.8% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 6.4%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank Corp.









The article US IPO Week Ahead: Hot IPO market takes a break for election week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.