US IPO Week Ahead: Holiday hibernation is on the horizon with just 2 small IPOs this week
Just two micro-cap companies are expected to IPO as we enter the last week before the holidays.
Micro-cap onshore E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) is expected to raise $15 million at a $75 million market cap. The company operates one production block and one exploration block, and production peaked at 400 BOPD in 2018.
In its second IPO revival, micro-cap oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) is expected to raise $10 million at a $100 million market cap. The company previously filed in November to raise $20 million before postponing in the same week. Prior to that, it filed in August to raise $40 million, postponing the following month.
Chinese cancer diagnostics provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) may also price in the week ahead.
Lock-up periods will be expiring for six companies. On Monday, December 16: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK). On Tuesday, December 17: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Atreca (BCEL), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO), Personalis (PSNL), and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL).
Street research is expected for three companies. On Monday, December 16: Canaan (CAN) and SiTime (SITM). On Tuesday, December 17: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).
Track lock-ups and Street research dates on the IPO Pro Master Calendar, available only on IPO Pro.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size Market Cap
|Price Range Shares Filed
|Top Bookrunners
|Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)Wilmette, IL
|$10M $100M
|$8 - $10 1,111,112
|JonesTrading
|Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers.
|Indonesia Energy (INDO)Jakarta, Indonesia
|$15M $75M
|$9 - $11 1,500,000
|Aegis Cap.
|Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.
Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.
Indonesia Energy
Monopar Therapeutics
IPO Market Snapshot
US IPO Week Ahead: Holiday hibernation is on the horizon with just 2 small IPOs this week
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.