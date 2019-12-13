US IPO Week Ahead: Holiday hibernation is on the horizon with just 2 small IPOs this week

Just two micro-cap companies are expected to IPO as we enter the last week before the holidays.



Micro-cap onshore E&P Indonesia Energy (INDO) is expected to raise $15 million at a $75 million market cap. The company operates one production block and one exploration block, and production peaked at 400 BOPD in 2018.



In its second IPO revival, micro-cap oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) is expected to raise $10 million at a $100 million market cap. The company previously filed in November to raise $20 million before postponing in the same week. Prior to that, it filed in August to raise $40 million, postponing the following month.



Chinese cancer diagnostics provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) may also price in the week ahead.



Lock-up periods will be expiring for six companies. On Monday, December 16: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK). On Tuesday, December 17: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Atreca (BCEL), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO), Personalis (PSNL), and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL).



Street research is expected for three companies. On Monday, December 16: Canaan (CAN) and SiTime (SITM). On Tuesday, December 17: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).



U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)Wilmette, IL $10M $100M $8 - $10 1,111,112 JonesTrading Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers. Indonesia Energy (INDO)Jakarta, Indonesia $15M $75M $9 - $11 1,500,000 Aegis Cap. Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.

