US IPO Week Ahead: Holiday hibernation is on the horizon with just 2 small IPOs this week

Just two micro-cap companies are expected to IPO as we enter the last week before the holidays.

Micro-cap onshore E&amp;P Indonesia Energy (INDO) is expected to raise $15 million at a $75 million market cap. The company operates one production block and one exploration block, and production peaked at 400 BOPD in 2018.

In its second IPO revival, micro-cap oncology biotech Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) is expected to raise $10 million at a $100 million market cap. The company previously filed in November to raise $20 million before postponing in the same week. Prior to that, it filed in August to raise $40 million, postponing the following month.

Chinese cancer diagnostics provider AnPac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) may also price in the week ahead.

Lock-up periods will be expiring for six companies. On Monday, December 16: Stoke Therapeutics (STOK). On Tuesday, December 17: Akero Therapeutics (AKRO), Atreca (BCEL), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO), Personalis (PSNL), and Prevail Therapeutics (PRVL).

Street research is expected for three companies. On Monday, December 16: Canaan (CAN) and SiTime (SITM). On Tuesday, December 17: Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).

Track lock-ups and Street research dates on the IPO Pro Master Calendar, available only on IPO Pro.

U.S. IPO Calendar
Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners
Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR)Wilmette, IL $10M $100M $8 - $10 1,111,112 JonesTrading
Developing therapies for chemotherapy-induced mucositis and cancers.
Indonesia Energy (INDO)Jakarta, Indonesia $15M $75M $9 - $11 1,500,000 Aegis Cap.
Onshore Indonesian E&P that operates eight wells.

Sign up for a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro. Follow us on Twitter (@IPOtweet) and register for our updates on the IPO market.





