US IPO Week Ahead: GAN bets on itself in a 1 IPO week

Just one IPO is scheduled for the week ahead, though there are a handful of deals in the IPO pipeline that are primed for May public offerings.



Internet gambling software provider GAN Limited (GAN) plans to raise $48 million at a $224 million fully diluted market cap after upsizing its deal by 57%. The London-based company has been focusing its efforts on US expansion, capitalizing on the country’s legalization of sports betting in 2018, and its largest customer is fantasy sports site FanDuel (46% of 2019 revenue). While larger than GAN, sports betting platform DraftKings (DKNG) recently went public via SPAC merger and is currently up 101%. GAN Limited is currently listed on London's AIM exchange under the symbol GAN. Adjusting for a four-for-one share exchange prior to the closing of its US IPO, GAN's as-converted last close was $11.49, above the proposed midpoint.







Following the IPO market’s slowest March and April in a decade, an uptick in activity in May is promising. Grocery giant Albertsons (ACI) had its earnings call on April 30 and noted a 34% increase in identical store sales during the first eight weeks of its FY20. Other “pandemic-proof” companies including Chinese cloud services provider Kingsoft Cloud (KC) and Bitcoin mining play Ebang International (EBON) are on file for potential May IPOs. Following a string of successful biotech IPOs, oncology biotechs Lantern Pharma (LTRN) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA) are also in a good position to attempt offerings.





Street research is expected for Keros Therapeutics (KROS) on Sunday, 5/3.





Lock-up periods will be expiring for eight companies. On Sunday, 5/3: Q&K International Group (QK). On Tuesday, 5/5: Centogene (CNTG), Galera Therapeutics (GRTX), and Silvergate Capital (SI). On Wednesday, 5/6: CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) and TELA Bio (TELA). On Thursday, 5/7: 36KR Holdings (KRKR) and ECMOHO (MOHO).







IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/30/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 0.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 9.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 2.4% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 18.5%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Adyen and Meituan-Dianping.The article US IPO Week Ahead: GAN bets on itself in a 1 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



