US IPO Week Ahead: Dun & Bradstreet returns to public market in shortened 4 IPO week

Four IPOs are expected to raise $2 billion before the Fourth of July, led by commercial data analytics provider Dun & Bradstreet (DNB).







Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) plans to raise $1.3 billion at a market cap of $8 billion. The company was taken private for $6.9 billion including debt in February 2019 by an investor consortium led by Cannae Holdings, Black Knight, and CC Capital with the goal of remedying "operational and execution issues" Dun & Bradstreet serves many of the largest enterprises in the world, including roughly 90% of the Fortune 500 and 60% of the Global 500 in 2019. While revenue growth accelerated to 17% in the 1Q20, quarterly growth has been lumpy.





Insurtech startup Lemonade (LMND) plans to raise $270 million at a $1.4 billion market cap. The Millennial-focused company provides an online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance platform and has captured a 7% market share in New York in three and a half years. Fast-growing and highly unprofitable, Lemonade is coming to market at a steep discount to its last private round.







DoubleDown Interactive (DDI), a leading developer and publisher of social casino mobile games, plans to raise $198 million at a $896 million market cap. Acquired by Korea's DoubleU Games in 2017, Seattle-based DoubleDown has a strong track record of profitability and industry-leading monetization. However, its focus on profitability weighed on revenue growth in 2019, and it relies on a small percentage of players for all revenue.





Benefits management platform Accolade (ACCD) plans to raise $175 million at a market cap of $1.0 billion. The company provides its healthcare benefits management platform primarily for self-insured employers, targeting an estimated $11+ billion market opportunity. The company has demonstrated strong growth and improving margins, though its customer acquisitions have slowed in the year-to-date period.







U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners DoubleDown Interactive (DDI)

Seoul, South Korea $198M

$896M $17 - $19

11,000,000 JP Morgan

BofA Leading developer and publisher of mobile- and web-based social casino games. Dun & Bradstreet (DNB)

Short Hills, NJ $1,315M

$8,011M $19 - $21

65,750,000 Goldman

BofA Provides commercial data analytics services. Accolade (ACCD)

Plymouth Meeting, PA $175M

$1,044M $19 - $21

8,750,000 Goldman

Morgan Stanley Provides a healthcare benefits management platform for self-insured employers. Lemonade (LMND)

New York, NY $270M

$1,389M $23 - $26

11,000,000 Goldman

Morgan Stanley Provides online self-serve renters and homeowners insurance.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 6/25/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 32.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 4.6%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 18.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 10.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Xiaomi and Meituan-Dianping.The article US IPO Week Ahead: Dun & Bradstreet returns to public market in shortened 4 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

