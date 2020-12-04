US IPO Week Ahead: DoorDash and Airbnb kick off the unicorn parade in a 6 IPO week

The unicorn IPO parade is set to begin in the week ahead, with DoorDash (DASH) and Airbnb (ABNB) leading the way. A total of six IPOs and two SPACs are scheduled to raise $7.2 billion.



Delivery service giant DoorDash (DASH) plans to raise $3.1 billion at a $34.7 billion market cap. With a 50% share of the US market, DoorDash is North America’s largest delivery service, facilitating over 900 million orders to date. The company turned profitable on an EBITDA basis and posted positive free cash flow in the 9mo20. However, it has invested heavily in S&M, causing losses to spike in 2019, and it faces significant competition. DoorDash had planned to raise $2.6 billion before increasing the range on Friday.



Home-sharing startup Airbnb (ABNB) plans to raise $2.4 billion at a $31.8 billion market cap. A clear leader in the short-term rental space, Airbnb supported over 327 million nights booked in 2019. Thanks to its asset-light model and global network, Airbnb has been the fastest hospitality company to rebound from COVID-19, despite monthly bookings still not reaching pre-shutdown levels. While unprofitable, the company has posted positive free cash flow since 2016.



C3.ai (AI) plans to raise $504 million at a $4.3 billion market cap. Led by an experienced management team, C3 has developed a suite of low- and no-code software tools to design, develop, and operate a variety of enterprise-scale applications. Unprofitable, the company’s revenue growth slowed sharply in the MRQ and sales have been lumpy.



Certara (CERT) plans to raise $500 million at a $3.1 billion market cap. Profitable with decent growth, the company offers an integrated, end-to-end platform to conduct virtual trials using virtual patients to predict how drugs behave in different individuals. Its software is used by more than 1,600 biopharmas and academic institutions across 60 countries, including the top 35 biopharmas by R&D spend in 2019.



Hydroponics supplier Hydrofarm Holdings Group (HYFM) plans to raise $130 million at a $520 million market cap. A pick-and-shovel cannabis play, Hydrofarm distributes and manufactures controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies, primarily serving the US and Canadian markets. The company turned profitable in the 9mo20, and growth accelerated.



AdTech platform PubMatic (PUBM) plans to raise $100 million at a $953 million market cap. Profitable with decent growth, the company provides a specialized cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. Several insiders are selling on the IPO.







Lock-up periods will be expiring for nine companies. On Sunday, 12/6: Abcam (ABCM) and Vroom (VRM). On Monday, 12/7: uCloudlink (UCL). On Tuesday, 12/8: Lantern Pharma (LTRN). On Wednesday, 12/9: Avidity Biosciences (RNA), Burning Rock Biotech (BNR), Generation Bio (GBIO), AZEK (AZEK), and Vaxcyte (PCVX).



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 12/3/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 108.3% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 13.5%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Moderna (MRNA) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 40.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 7.2%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



