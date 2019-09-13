US IPO Week Ahead: Datadog chases $7 billion valuation in 5-IPO week

Five IPOs and one SPAC plan to raise $1.7 billion in the week ahead. Rumors are swirling that The We Company (WE) will launch its long-awaited IPO.



Datadog (DDOG) will join the year's growing list of VC-backed tech companies going public at $5+ billion market caps (UBER, LYFT, WORK, PINS, CRWD). The company targets $492 million at a $6.6 billion valuation. With $266 million in trailing sales, it's sales multiple is not cheap, but neither are its closest comps. And with +82% growth in the LTM and near-breakeven EBITDA, Datadog may earn its place among the elite software names.



Ping Identity (PING) plans to raise $188 million at a $1.2 billion valuation. Bought by Vista Equity Partners in 2016 for $600 million, Ping Identity provides mostly on-prem enterprise identity access management software. It increased sales by 14% in the 1H19 to $113 million, with a 21% EBITDA margin.



Danaher's dental supply spin-off Envista Holdings (NVST) is the largest by deal size, planning to raise $602 million at a $3.5 billion market cap. With $2.8 billion in trailing sales, the company has low growth (-2% in the 1H19) but positive albeit declining EBITDA margins (14%). Clear aligners are a key growth driver, competing with this past week's SmileDirectClub (SDC).



Two smaller healthcare deals round out the group. IGM Biosciences (IGMS) is an early-stage immuno-oncology play focused on engineered antibodies, and Exagen (XGN) sells diagnostics for autoimmune diseases.



The SPAC, Apex Technology Acquisition (APTXU) is led by Bessemer Venture's Jeff Epstein and FoodyDirect.com co-founder Brad Koenig.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer Business Deal Size Market Cap Price Range Shares Filed Top Bookrunners Apex Technology Acq. (APTXU)Burlingame, CA $275M $351M $10 27,500,000 Cantor Fitz. Blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business. Envista (NVST)Brea, CA $602M $3,479M $21 - $24 26,768,000 JP Morgan Goldman Dental supplies and equipment unit being carved out of Danaher. IGM Biosciences (IGMS)Mountain View, CA $125M $442M $15 - $17 7,812,500 Jefferies Piper Jaffray Phase 1/Preclinical immuno-oncology biotech developing engineered antibodies. Datadog (DDOG)New York, NY $492M $6,598M $19 - $22 24,000,000 Morgan Stanley Goldman Provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stacks. Exagen (XGN)Vista, CA $50M $190M $14 - $16 3,333,334 Cowen Cantor Fitz. Sells blood tests that can diagnose, prognose, or monitor autoimmune diseases. Ping Identity (PING)Denver, CO $188M $1,200M $14 - $16 12,500,000 Goldman BofA ML Provides an enterprise security platform focused on identity access management.

