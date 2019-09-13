US IPO Week Ahead: Datadog chases $7 billion valuation in 5-IPO week
Five IPOs and one SPAC plan to raise $1.7 billion in the week ahead. Rumors are swirling that The We Company (WE) will launch its long-awaited IPO.
Datadog (DDOG) will join the year's growing list of VC-backed tech companies going public at $5+ billion market caps (UBER, LYFT, WORK, PINS, CRWD). The company targets $492 million at a $6.6 billion valuation. With $266 million in trailing sales, it's sales multiple is not cheap, but neither are its closest comps. And with +82% growth in the LTM and near-breakeven EBITDA, Datadog may earn its place among the elite software names.
Ping Identity (PING) plans to raise $188 million at a $1.2 billion valuation. Bought by Vista Equity Partners in 2016 for $600 million, Ping Identity provides mostly on-prem enterprise identity access management software. It increased sales by 14% in the 1H19 to $113 million, with a 21% EBITDA margin.
Danaher's dental supply spin-off Envista Holdings (NVST) is the largest by deal size, planning to raise $602 million at a $3.5 billion market cap. With $2.8 billion in trailing sales, the company has low growth (-2% in the 1H19) but positive albeit declining EBITDA margins (14%). Clear aligners are a key growth driver, competing with this past week's SmileDirectClub (SDC).
Two smaller healthcare deals round out the group. IGM Biosciences (IGMS) is an early-stage immuno-oncology play focused on engineered antibodies, and Exagen (XGN) sells diagnostics for autoimmune diseases.
The SPAC, Apex Technology Acquisition (APTXU) is led by Bessemer Venture's Jeff Epstein and FoodyDirect.com co-founder Brad Koenig.
|U.S. IPO Calendar
|Issuer Business
|Deal Size Market Cap
|Price Range Shares Filed
|Top Bookrunners
|Apex Technology Acq. (APTXU)Burlingame, CA
|$275M $351M
|$10 27,500,000
|Cantor Fitz.
|Blank check company targeting a software or internet technology business.
|Envista (NVST)Brea, CA
|$602M $3,479M
|$21 - $24 26,768,000
|JP Morgan Goldman
|Dental supplies and equipment unit being carved out of Danaher.
|IGM Biosciences (IGMS)Mountain View, CA
|$125M $442M
|$15 - $17 7,812,500
|Jefferies Piper Jaffray
|Phase 1/Preclinical immuno-oncology biotech developing engineered antibodies.
|Datadog (DDOG)New York, NY
|$492M $6,598M
|$19 - $22 24,000,000
|Morgan Stanley Goldman
|Provides a monitoring and analytics platform for companies' technology stacks.
|Exagen (XGN)Vista, CA
|$50M $190M
|$14 - $16 3,333,334
|Cowen Cantor Fitz.
|Sells blood tests that can diagnose, prognose, or monitor autoimmune diseases.
|Ping Identity (PING)Denver, CO
|$188M $1,200M
|$14 - $16 12,500,000
|Goldman BofA ML
|Provides an enterprise security platform focused on identity access management.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
