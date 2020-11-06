US IPO Week Ahead: Biotechs break the post-election ice in a 2 IPO week

The US IPO market remains relatively quiet following election week, with just two IPOs and one SPAC scheduled to raise $290 million in the week ahead.



Oncology biotech IN8bio (INAB) plans to raise $75 million at a $325 million market cap. IN8bio is focused on developing cancer therapies by employing allogeneic, autologous and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s lead candidates, INB-200 and INB-100, are targeting glioblastoma and a subset of patients with leukemia. Both are in Phase 1 trials, with topline data expected in 2021 and 2022, respectively.



Clinical stage biotech Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT), which is developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's (PD) and related disorders, plans to raise $15 million at a $142 million market cap. Its lead candidate, IkT-148009, is being developed for PD and related disorders that arise inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase has filed two INDs for IkT-148009 and expects to begin the first dosing of patients shortly after the IPO.



Sustainable food-focused SPAC Natural Order Acquisition (NOACU) plans to raise $200 million. The company is led by Chairman Sebastiano Castiglioni, who is a Partner at Blue Horizon Group, and CEO Paresh Patel, who manages his private investment office Sandstone Investments.





U.S. IPO Calendar Issuer

Business Deal Size

Market Cap Price Range

Shares Filed Top

Bookrunners Inhibikase Therapeutics (IKT)

Atlanta, GA $15M

$142M $10 - $12

1,363,636 ThinkEquity Clinical stage biotech developing kinase inhibitors for Parkinson's and related disorders. Natural Order Acquisition (NOACU)

Weston, MA $200M

$250M $10

20,000,000 Chardan

Barclays Blank check company focusing on technologies and products related to sustainable plant-based food and beverages. IN8bio (INAB)

New York, NY $75M

$325M $15 - $17

4,687,500 Barclays

Cantor Fitz. Phase 1 oncology biotech developing allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 11/5/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 82.6% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 8.7%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Zoom Video (ZM) and Uber (UBER). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 40.3% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 0.6%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and SoftBank.



The article US IPO Week Ahead: Biotechs break the post-election ice in a 2 IPO week originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.