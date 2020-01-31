US IPO Week Ahead: Beds in boxes and a billion-dollar drug developer featured in diverse 7-IPO week

Seven IPOs and one SPAC plan to raise $2.3 billion in the week ahead. While Casper Sleep’s (CSPR) IPO down round creates more buzz about unprofitable unicorns, institutional investors are quietly eyeing drug development services provider PPD (PPD), set to be the year’s second billion-dollar deal. They are joined by a life sciences tech company, a biotech, a REIT, a bank, and a boat retailer.



Casper (CSPR) plans to raise $150 million at a $734 million market cap. Like many unicorns before it, the company is fast-growing and unprofitable (-19% LTM EBITDA margin), but its IPO will be a significant down-round: its $18 proposed midpoint represents a 37% adjusted discount to its last fundraising round.



In case you missed it, check out our Casper commentary on Casper vs. Purple, Casper’s IPO down round, and four reasons why Casper is going public right now.



Contract research organization PPD (PPD) is returning to public markets, raising $1.5 billion at an $8.9 billion market cap. A play on the boom of biotechs needing research services, PPD is a leader in the CRO space, and its peers have been trading well. PPD was LBO’d by Hellman & Friedman and Carlyle in 2011 and plans to use IPO proceeds to pay down debt, but it will remain highly levered post-IPO (5.1x net debt/LTM EBITDA). PPD has gathered interest, but billion-dollar IPOs have only popped 12% on average in the last five years.



Schrödinger (SDGR), which provides a software platform for life sciences and materials research, plans to raise $150 million at a $950 million market cap. In 2018, all of the top 20 pharmas by revenue used its solutions, and it had 122 customers with an annual contract value greater than $100,000. However, its gross margin declined and its EBITDA loss widened in the 9mo19.



Preclinical gene editing biotech Beam Therapeutics (BEAM) plans to raise $100 million at a $686 million market cap. The company’s base editing technology is being used to develop therapies for multiple indications (e.g. sickle cell, leukemia) across multiple delivery pipelines, and it expects to begin a wave of IND filings in 2021.



Newly-formed mortgage REIT NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) plans to raise $100 million at a $353 million market cap. While the company has no operating history, external manager NexPoint Advisors’ NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE: NXRT) has outperformed since its 2015 listing.



Professional Holding Corp (PFHD), a community bank in South Florida, plans to raise $62 million at a $253 million market cap. After the offering and the pending acquisition of Marquis Bancorp, the bank will have $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in total deposits, $1.3 billion in total loans, and $219 million in total stockholders’ equity.



Recreational boat retailer OneWater Marine (ONEW) plans to raise $60 million at a $180 million market cap. Backed by Goldman, OneWater Marine has made 17 acquisitions since its 2014 formation. The company originally planned to raise $60 million at a $181 million market cap but postponed in October 2019. Since then, OneWater has reported earnings, and its boating peers have outperformed.



InterPrivate Acquisition (IPV.U), a blank check company led by the founder of private equity firm InterPrivate, plans to raise $175 million at a $226 million market cap. Additionally, Chinese healthcare website Zhongchao (ZCMD) could go public in the week ahead, raising $15 million at a $107 million market cap.



On Tuesday, February 4, InMode’s (INMD) lock-up period will be expiring.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.