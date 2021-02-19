The IPO market’s annual February lull is in full swing, with no IPOs currently scheduled for the week ahead.



While the calendar is quiet at the moment, a handful of IPOs could launch in the coming week, including health insurer Oscar Health (OSCR), which is on file for an estimated $600 million IPO, as well as senior care provider InnovAge Holding (INNV) and low-cost airline Sun Country Airlines Holdings (SNCY), both of which filed to raise $100 million. Additionally, with SPAC activity still reaching new highs, a number of blank check IPOs will likely launch and price.



Street research is expected for eight companies, and lock-up periods will be expiring for two companies. For access to Street research and lock-up expiration dates, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro.



IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 2/18/21, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 12.8% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 4.2%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Zoom Video (ZM). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 8.5% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 6.3%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and TeamViewer.



The article US IPO Week Ahead: Another quiet week for the IPO market amid annual February slowdown originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

