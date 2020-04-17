US IPO Week Ahead: Another quiet week for the IPO market

No IPOs are scheduled for the week ahead, though pipeline activity indicates that some may be on the way.



Three out of the four IPOs since the second week of March have been biotechs, the sole exception being Chinese AR software company Wimi Hologram Cloud (WIMI). Oncology biotech Lantern Pharma’s (LTRN) initial filing suggests that biotechs will continue to push through the challenging market conditions.



Grocery giant Albertsons Companies (ACI) is in a unique position and a prime candidate for a potential spring IPO. Since its previous attempt to go public in 2015, the company has de-levered significantly, accelerated same-store sales growth over the last several quarters, and its peers have held their ground in the market selloff.





In the week ahead, lock-up periods will expire for several companies. On Tuesday, 4/21: BRP Group (BRP). On Wednesday, 4/22: Aesthetic Medical International (AIH), Cabaletta Bio (CABA), Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT), Progyny (PGNY), TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP), and Youdao (DAO). On Thursday, 4/23: Happiness Biotech (HAPP).





IPO Market Snapshot



The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 4/16/20, the Renaissance IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was down 13.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Uber (UBER) and Spotify (SPOT). The Renaissance International IPO Index was down 8.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was down 21.7%. Renaissance Capital’s International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Meituan-Dianping and Adyen.

